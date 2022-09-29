"I didn't see it coming" - Donny van de Beek's former agent takes shots at Manchester United

Donny van de Beek's former agent has slammed Manchester United for their treatment of the midfielder.

The 25-year-old arrived from Ajax in 2020, having played a major part in helping the Dutch giants reach the Champions League semi-finals a year prior.

But the transfer has so far been nothing short of a disaster, with the Dutch international scoring just twice in 52 appearances.

Van de Beek has only made three substitute appearances under former boss Erik ten Hag and was shipped out on loan to Everton at the end of last season.

According to The Manchester Evening News, the player parted ways with his agent, Guido Albers, in October 2021 to try and organize a January loan move.

But Albers has revealed his disdain for his former client's time at Manchester United, as he told Votebal Primeur:

"For me, I put my heart and soul into it. But after a disappointment, they get on the next train. Then when I ask to explain what I might not have done right, nothing comes. That’s a shame, though."

He continued:

“I didn’t see it coming. I saw the disappointment about the way he was treated by Manchester United, and he saw up close what I did to turn the situation around. But from the day he was not allowed to leave Manchester United again, it was final."

He added:

“In the Netherlands, Donny got all the appreciation, performed well and was super popular with the fans. At Manchester United, he then never played. The relationship between him and the club really cooled down badly."

Donny van de Beek's former agent aims shocking dig at Paul Pogba's time at Manchester United

Pogba left the Red Devils this summer after six unspectacular years at Old Trafford, in which he scored 39 times in 226 appearances.

But the 29-year-old's attitude was often criticized by pundits and the press, and Albers held nothing back when discussing the French international.

He claimed he couldn't believe Pogba was playing ahead of Van de Beek, as he further added:

“He had to compete against Paul Pogba, who reported late to the training camp, said sorry and was allowed to play again, in the place of a boy who was training 10 hours a day for eight weeks to show he was good enough."

He concluded:

"I then had that disappointment thrown at me. I underestimated what not playing anymore did to him mentally. I should have looked earlier: how can I help him?”

