"I don't see him conquering a basic place" - Manchester United star urged to leave in summer to 'revive his career'

Paul Parker has urged Donny van de Beek to leave Manchester United in the summer. Parker believes that a move back to the Eredivisie would benefit the midfielderm as he seemingly has no place at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman has not enjoyed a good time at Old Trafford, as he's not a first-team regular. He moved on loan to Everton, but injuries saw him on the sidelines.

Speaking to SoccerNews.nl, Parker said that the Eredivise would be the best move for Van de Beek, as he was misused by Old Gunnar Solskjaer and is still not getting into the team under Ten Hag. Parker said:

"Ten Hag sold him to United, but he also knows that this will not work. He (Van de Beek) awas misused under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and he came to Old Trafford at the wrong time, in the 'COVID period'. Maybe it would be smart for him to go back to the Eredivisie to revive his career. In any case, I don't see him conquering a basic place at Man United."

Manchester United legend wants Donny van de Beek to leave

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra also spoke about Donny van de Beek earlier this season. The Frenchman said that it was time for the midfielder to leave Old Trafford.

The Red Devils legend told Betfair:

"When we bought Donny van de Beek, I was the first one that asked why we had bought another midfielder when we didn't need one. We needed a defender at the time. Everybody jumped on me saying I hate Van de Beek. I have nothing against him. I saw him after the Tottenham game with his family, and I love him."

He added:

"My advice to him is that he needs to go somewhere where he feels loved. The problem in England, not just Manchester, is that people don't respect him. He's a very good player. He reminds me of (Henrikh) Mkhitaryan and (Alexis) Sanchez when they struggled at United. When these things happen, you have to go. He's losing his time. Go to where you feel loved is my advice."

Van de Beek reportedly wanted to leave Old Trafford, but his move was blocked by Manchester United.

