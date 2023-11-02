"I don't see them coping" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Luton Town v Liverpool

Chris Sutton has backed Liverpool to secure a comfortable 3-0 away win against Luton Town in their Premier League meeting on Sunday (5 November).

The Reds are flying high, sitting fourth in the table with 23 points from 10 matches. They trail league leaders Tottenham Hotspur by three points and have also won all three of their UEFA Champions League group-stage games so far.

Luton Town, meanwhile, sit 18th with five points and one win from 10 matches in their first top-flight season in 31 years. Sutton believes the Reds will have too much firepower for the Hatters at Kenilworth Road.

Giving his predictions in his BBC column, the former Chelsea and Blackburn Rovers forward wrote:

"Luton apparently don't get spanked at home - that's what Statman Dave tells me anyway. I am not convinced, because I remember when they played Tottenham at Kenilworth Road at the start of October, and Spurs could have been about 4-0 up in the first 15 minutes [Spurs beat Luton Town 1-0 away from home on 7 October].

"To be fair to the Hatters, they are making the best fist of life in the top flight out of all the promoted teams, but I don't see them coping with Liverpool's array of attacking talent."

The two teams last met in the league in January 1992, when Liverpool won 2-1. Since then, they have met thrice in cup competitions, with the Reds winning twice and drawing once [the draw was replayed in the 2008 FA Cup].

Liverpool beat Bournemouth ahead of Luton Town clash

Liverpool secured a place in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals by beating Bournemouth on Wednesday (1 November).

Cody Gakpo got the scoring underway in the 31st minute at the Vitality Stadium. But a goal from Justin Kluivert just a few minutes after the hour mark stunned the traveling fans.

Darwin Nunez took matters into his own hands in the 70th minute. After a rash first touch from a long pass, the Uruguayan striker hit a rasping shot from the edge of the box into the far corner from a difficult angle.

Liverpool held onto the lead to book a berth in the last eight of the Carabao Cup — a competition they have won a record nine times. They will face West Ham United on 19 December for a place in the semifinals.