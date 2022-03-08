“I see no evidence of a plan when I watch them” – Dimitar Berbatov questions ‘disappointing’ and ‘inconsistent’ Manchester United after derby defeat

Dimitar Berbatov has expressed his frustration with Manchester United's performance in their 4-1 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils locked horns with arch-rivals Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium at the weekend. While the visitors appeared hopeful at half-time, Pep Guardiola's side went on to claim a comfortable 4-1 win in the end.

Berbatov has now provided his thoughts on Manchester United's performance against the Citizens. The Bulgarian is of the view that the Red Devils' display was unacceptable.

The former Manchester United frontman feels his former employers do not have a gameplan under interim manager Ralf Rangnick. Berbatov went on to stress the need for the players and the manager to take responsibility. He wrote in his Betfair column:

"I was angered and saddened by Manchester United's performance against Manchester City. It was unacceptable. And I'm not only talking about the second-half. United had no gameplan. Or if they did, they didn't stick to it. City's talented players were able to exploit United's weaknesses. Everything about the match was disappointing to me."

"United are inconsistent. I see no evidence of a plan when I watch them. On paper, they have a talented squad but it doesn't work out for them on the pitch. The players and the manager must ask themselves: 'What more can I do? How can I do more for this team?' They need to take responsibility."

The defeat to Manchester City have dealt a blow to Manchester United's hopes of finishing in the top four this season. The Red Devils currently sit fifth in the Premier League table with 47 points from 28 matches.

Fourth-placed Arsenal enjoy a one-point lead over Rangnick's side. The Gunners will also have the opportunity to extend the gap as they have three games in hand.

Manchester United look to bounce back against Tottenham Hotspur

The Red Devils will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Manchester City in their next game. They are scheduled to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Old Trafford this Saturday.

Football Daily @footballdaily



Roy 🗣 "It's only Spurs..."



Gary 🗣 "They've got Conte as manager though!" 🤣



Roy Keane can't help himself when Gary 🗣 "Got to beat Tottenham next Saturday, Manchester United."Roy 🗣 "It's only Spurs..."Gary 🗣 "They've got Conte as manager though!" 🤣Roy Keane can't help himself when @GNev2 says Manchester United have a tough fixture against Tottenham Gary 🗣 "Got to beat Tottenham next Saturday, Manchester United." Roy 🗣 "It's only Spurs..."Gary 🗣 "They've got Conte as manager though!" 🤣Roy Keane can't help himself when @GNev2 says Manchester United have a tough fixture against Tottenham https://t.co/Oat4HIOo5e

Spurs, though, will go into the match against Ralf Rangnick's side high on confidence. They thrashed Merseyside outfit Everton 5-0 at the weekend and will be looking to build momentum at Old Trafford. Antonio Conte's side could also go one point above Rangnick and Co if they win on Saturday.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer