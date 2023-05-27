"I can't see him getting another job" - Pundit claims Frank Lampard could struggle to find another managerial job after dismal Chelsea stint

Former Premier League forward Darren Bent has revealed that Frank Lampard might face an uphill battle for future managerial roles after his tumultuous re-entry into the Chelsea fold. Lampard, who had previously endured a difficult season with Everton, returned to his beloved Blues in April on an interim basis, only to be met with a total lack of success.

Once a hero on the pitch for Chelsea, Lampard's homecoming was anything but triumphant. The dismissal of Graham Potter paved the way for his interim appointment, yet the legend's second chapter at the club has been a far cry from his playing glory days.

A shadow looms over Stamford Bridge, as the Blues have secured just a single victory under Lampard's stewardship since his return. This stark contrast between the legend's vibrant playing career and his managerial struggle paints a harsh reality for him and Chelsea fans.

In a candid conversation with Andy Goldstein on talkSPORT, Bent cast doubt on Lampard's future in football management. He laid bare the harsh statistics, saying:

"I can't see him getting another job. He's managed eight Premier League games, eight, and lost six, it's appalling. He's managed ten in all competitions and lost eight."

When probed about whether Lampard, known for his competitiveness, takes these losses to heart, Bent was forthright:

"I think he's a proud man. think he is [going into games to win them]. But clearly there's players that are letting him down and he feels he can't trust."

The disheartening 4-1 loss against United only underscored the mounting pressure on Lampard and his squad. Chelsea find themselves on the brink of bidding farewell to a forgettable season. The Blues currently languish in 12th position in the Premier League table, a disappointing drop from the third spot they occupied last season.

Their final challenge awaits against Newcastle, with the team hoping to salvage some pride before the curtain falls on this tumultuous season.

Chelsea prepare to make their move for Sporting sensation

The Blues are allegedly setting their sights on Manuel Ugarte, Sporting's young midfield maestro. The 22-year-old sensation from Uruguay has been attracting attention from several top-tier clubs, but it seems Chelsea are keen to steal a march on their rivals.

As reported by Football Insider (via CaughtOffside), the Blues have put forth an enticing five-year contract for the starlet, reflecting their eagerness to strengthen their beleaguered midfield. To sweeten the deal, the London outfit are allegedly ready to shell out a whopping €60 million, matching Ugarte's release clause.

This significant move underscores the dire situation in the Blues' midfield, a puzzle the club is keen to solve as they look to rebound from a challenging season. These frantic moves are not without cause. The looming specter of losing N'Golo Kante, a pivotal figure in their recent successes, is amplifying their need to secure reliable reinforcements.

The indomitable French international, whose contract expires in just a few weeks, has yet to commit his future to the Blues.

