“I see goals in this game” – Berbatov offers interesting prediction about result of Chelsea vs Arsenal, backs 2 players to score 

Former Premier League striker Dimitar Berbatov has predicted Arsenal and Chelsea to play out a 2-2 draw when they meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (October 21). He has backed Gabriel Martinelli and Nicolas Jackson to get on the scoresheet for either side.

The Gunners are high on confidence after defeating defending champions Manchester City 1-0 before the international break. Meanwhile, the Blues have picked up two straight league wins after starting the season in poor fashion. Before the break, Mauricio Pochettino's men secured a 4-1 away victory against Burnley on October 7.

Predicting the result of the London derby, Berbatov said (via Metro):

"The odds will be in favour of Arsenal, but you can never underestimate Chelsea. They’ve picked up speed and are heading in the right direction. I see goals in this game. Both teams can score goals. The usual suspects I fancy to score. The likes of Nicolas Jackson and Martinelli as they’re always in the box."

Martinelli made his return to the Arsenal line-up for the league clash against the Cityzens after picking up a minor injury against Everton on September 17. He has scored just one goal, the winner against Pep Guardiola's side, to go with his two assists this season.

Meanwhile, Jackson has netted just twice in seven Premier League appearances so far, a stat he will be looking to improve upon this weekend.

Chelsea are 11th in the league standings, having managed 11 points from eight matches, while their London rivals are second, level on points (20) with leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Two key Arsenal stars doubtful to feature against Chelsea

Mikel Arteta (via Getty Images)

Arsenal defender William Saliba and winger Bukayo Saka could be rested for the Gunners' London derby against Chelsea this weekend. Both players pulled out of international duty owing to fitness concerns.

Saka picked up a hamstring problem in the Gunners' 2-1 loss to Lens on October 3, which forced him out of the Premier League win against Manchester City. He's been key to their performances this season, having registered four goals and two assists in seven Premier League appearances.

Meanwhile, Saliba suffered a toe issue after appearing for the fixture against Manchester City, which he has been nursing over the last two weeks. He's appeared in every single Premier League fixture for the north Londoners so far and could be a huge miss should he fail to make the XI on Saturday.

Question marks remain over the inclusion of both stars in the starting line-up against Chelsea.