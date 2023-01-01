"I see him growing very well" - Xavi backs Barcelona attacker to come back stronger amid underwhelming run of form

Barcelona manager Xavi has no qualms about Ansu Fati's recent struggles and is confident that he will return to his best for the Blaugrana.

Barcelona played their first La Liga match since the FIFA World Cup against Espanyol on Saturday, December 31. However, the match did not go according to plan for them as their Catalan rivals held them to a 1-1 draw.

The Blaugrana took the lead through Marcos Alonso just seven minutes into the game. However, they failed to build on it and eventually saw Joselu grab the equalizer for Diego Martinez's side with a penalty.

Among those who failed to impress for Barcelona on the evening was 20-year-old attacker Fati. He earned a place in Xavi's starting line-up, but was substituted in the 62nd minute after failing to make an impact.

It is worth noting that the Spain international has struggled with his fitness since suffering a knee injury in November 2020. Injury concerns meant that he did not get a constant run of games under his belt until last April

Fati has notably netted three goals and provided as many assists in 15 La Liga appearances for the Catalans this term. However, he has often come under criticism due to underwhelming performances.

Xavi, though, has backed the winger to put his recent struggles behind him and bounce back stronger. The Barcelona boss also defended his decision to start Fati against Espanyol, claiming the player earned his spot. He told a press conference [via 90min]:

"Ansu looks great, he has played because he is training very well, he has made a tremendous change in terms of defensive work. He has lacked the effectiveness that the team has also lacked, but I see him growing very well. He will be better."

Barcelona are at the top of the La Liga table

Barcelona are currently placed at the top of the La Liga table with 38 points from 15 matches. However, their draw against Espanyol allowed Real Madrid to close the gap with them in the standings.

Los Blancos are now level on points with the Camp Nou outfit, having won 12, drawn two, and lost one of their 15 games so far. They will now be determined to topple Xavi's side as table-toppers in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the Catalans will be keen to return to winning ways in the league when they face Atletico Madrid this weekend. However, they are scheduled to face Intercity in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey before that.

