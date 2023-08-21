“I see what you did there haha”, “Admin cooking” – Arsenal fans believe Gunners trolled Chelsea with tweet after horrific Moises Caicedo debut

Arsenal's social media admin seemingly took a dig at Chelsea's big-money signing Moises Caicedo. The Gunners posted an image of newcomer Declan Rice on X (formerly known as Twitter) during Caicedo's bout against West Ham United. The Blues were convincingly humbled by David Moyes' men, losing to a 10-man West Ham side by 3-1.

Moises Caicedo was at the center of the defeat, giving away a last-minute penalty to the Hammers. Lucas Paqueta made no mistake from 12 yards out, slotting the ball past Robert Sanchez to hand his team their first victory of the 2023-24 season.

Shortly after Caicedo gave away the penalty, Arsenal's admin took to X to post an image of Rice, who plays in a similar position as the Ecuadorian midfielder. Fans were quick to spot the timing of the post and expressed their opinions in the reply section.

The 21-year-old Ecuadorian experienced a nightmarish start to life at Chelsea after coming off the bench in the 61st minute. He instantly made an attempt towards the goal, but the shot went wide of the post. Following this effort, the £115 million signing effectively dropped off from the game, providing little to no positive influence for his side.

Chelsea's London rivals Arsenal, on the other hand, have had a relatively decent start to the ongoing season, comprehensively registering a win in their opening fixture against Nottingham Forrest. Arsenal had a very active transfer window, recruiting four players for a combined fee of €235m (source: Transfermarkt) including the aforementioned Declan Rice.

Both the London sides have splashed the cash to reinvent their squad, with great attention given to midfield reinforcements. Only time will tell who between Rice and Caicedo can forge a better career at their respective clubs.

Arsenal and Chelsea will lock horns in October

Having only played one match so far, Arsenal sit in eighth place with three points. On the other hand, Chelsea are yet to win their first game of the season, drawing their opening fixture against Liverpool and losing to West Ham United.

Consequently, the Blues are currently languishing in 15th place, having accumulated just one point. The two London clubs will have their first bout against each other on the 21st of October, with the match being held at Stamford Bridge.

The second fixture scheduled at the Emirates will be played out in 2024, on the 16th of March.