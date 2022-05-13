"I could see that happening" - Darren Bent says Barcelona target could join Liverpool for 'one year'

Former England international Darren Bent has claimed that it would not be inconceivable for him to see Robert Lewandowski snub Barcelona in Liverpool’s favor.

In a discussion with talkSPORT host Andy Goldstein, Bent stated that he could see the striker join the 19-time English champions for a year.

Robert Lewandowski has been a favorite of the rumor mill over the last few months. With his contract with Bayern Munich expiring in just over a year, there is speculation about him moving to greener pastures.

As per ESPN, the Poland international has told Bayern that he will not sign an extension. Barcelona, on the other hand, are supposedly doing “all they can” to bring the two-time The Best FIFA Men’s Player to Camp Nou.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @SiqueRodriguez Lewandowski believes that if he had played for Barcelona or Real Madrid for a long time, he would have won the Ballon d'Or a couple of times. However, Barcelona have to solve the situation with the financial fairplay in order to sign him. Lewandowski believes that if he had played for Barcelona or Real Madrid for a long time, he would have won the Ballon d'Or a couple of times. However, Barcelona have to solve the situation with the financial fairplay in order to sign him.— @SiqueRodriguez https://t.co/PPd3vZ9Mv9

Premier League giants Liverpool are not believed to be in the hunt for Lewandowski’s services, but that has not stopped Goldstein from pulling them in. Speaking to Bent, he said

“I could see him going to Liverpool. Can you see that happening?”

Bent replied:

“Yeah, for what, one year. I could see that happening.”

Liverpool have no reason to prise away Barcelona target Robert Lewandowski

European Golden Boot frontrunner (34 goals, 68 points), Robert Lewandowski is arguably one of the greatest strikers in his generation. He is intelligent, composed, and rarely misses the mark when an opportunity presents itself.

Most teams in the world would be happy to have him leading the attack. The Reds are one of the very few outfits who can possibly afford to look past Lewandowski's allure.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCBayern twitter.com/fabrizioromano… Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Bayern want to keep Lewandowski as they told his agent in the opening meeting. It’s still early… Despite official statements by the two clubs, Barcelona won’t give up on Lewandowski. He’s the priority and Barça would offer him three year deal/two year deal with optionBayern want to keep Lewandowski as they told his agent in the opening meeting. It’s still early… Despite official statements by the two clubs, Barcelona won’t give up on Lewandowski. He’s the priority and Barça would offer him three year deal/two year deal with option 🔴🇵🇱 #FCBBayern want to keep Lewandowski as they told his agent in the opening meeting. It’s still early… https://t.co/1R5NPGky3A Robert Lewandowski knows that Barcelona are prepared to offer him a three year deal. Barça won’t give up on this negotiation, it’s still long one… Robert Lewandowski knows that Barcelona are prepared to offer him a three year deal. Barça won’t give up on this negotiation, it’s still long one… 🔴⤵️ #FCBayern twitter.com/fabrizioromano…

In Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, and now Sadio Mane, the Merseysiders have plenty of firepower down the middle. Yes, they do not score as many goals as the Poland international, but they are programmed to succeed in arguably the toughest league in Europe.

Lewandowski, who will turn 34 in August, also does not have age on his side and could struggle to adjust to the rough nature of English football. Unless Lewandowski signs an extension with Bayern, a move to Barcelona could to be the best bet for the Pole at the moment.

Edited by Diptanil Roy