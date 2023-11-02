"I do see it happening" - Pundit believes Liverpool superstar will '100 percent' leave Reds and move to Saudi Arabia next summer

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool for the Saudi Pro League next year.

Salah, 31, signed a new three-year deal with the Reds in the summer of 2022 which made him the highest earner in the club's history. He has consistently finished as their top scorer across competitions in every season since leaving AS Roma in 2017.

Salah was heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in the recently-concluded summer transfer window. The Reds reportedly rejected a £150 million bid from Al-Ittihad but a potential move to the Middle East isn't completely off the table.

Agbonlahor, for one, thinks the move is inevitable. The pundit told Football Insider (h/t FootballFanCast):

"I do see Mo Salah in Saudi Arabia, 100%. He’ll go out there and be the highest-paid player. I do see it happening in the summer. He’ll have a year left on his contract, and Liverpool will know it’s coming and have the chance to find a replacement. I don’t think it’s about money for Liverpool. They’ll get whatever they ask for. It’s inevitable at this point."

Salah has started the 2023-24 season in sensational form, registering 10 goals and four assists in 14 games across competitions. He will enter the final year of his contract at Anfield at the end of the season if he doesn't pen fresh terms before that.

Liverpool, meanwhile, lost two stars to the Saudi Pro League this summer. Fabinho joined Al-Ittihad while club captain Jordan Henderson signed for the Steven Gerrard-led Al-Ettifaq.

Liverpool enter EFL Cup last-eight after win over Bournemouth

Liverpool beat Bournemouth 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium in the last-16 of the EFL Cup on Wednesday (1 November).

Cody Gakpo fired his team in front at the half-hour mark before Justin Kluivert leveled the scoreline in the 64th minute. Darwin Nunez then grabbed the headlines with an audacious finish from a difficult angle six minutes later.

The Reds held onto the lead, with 20-year-old center-back Jarell Quansah as one of their standout performers. Partnering Joel Matip in defense, the Englishman completed 89% of his 97 passes, made a combined 10 clearances, and won four of his six ground duels.

Liverpool will now face West Ham United in the next round of the EFL Cup — a competition the Merseyside giants have won a record nine times.