"I don't see it happening" - Rivaldo explains why PSG superstar Lionel Messi will not re-join Barcelona

Former Barcelona attacker Rivaldo reckons Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi will not return to the Blaugrana this summer, contrary to claims.

There are serious doubts about Messi's future with PSG, as his contract ends in June. Multiple reports have stated that the forward is inclined towards leaving the club as a free agent this summer.

Messi, 35, will certainly not be short of options if he leaves the Parc des Princes outfit. Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that the Argentinian has received an offer from worth €400 million a year from Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal. Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami are also in the mix.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, though, reportedly prefers to continue playing in Europe, making Barcelona an ideal destination for him. The Blaugrana are said to be keen to re-sign Messi after reluctantly letting go of him due to financial constraints in 2021.

However, Rivaldo has said that Messi will not rejoin Barcelona this summer. The former Blaugrana attacker added that the PSG talisman might opt to join a club where he would not be under immense pressure, writing in his Betfair column:

"The international press keeps reporting that Barcelona will be looking to bring back club legend Lionel Messi, however, I don't think that will happen this summer. Although I recognize that both club and player would love it, and so would I, I believe that at this late stage of his career, and with such strong proposals from places such as Saudi Arabia, he may opt for a more relaxed solution with less pressure."

Rivaldo continued:

"That will allow him to manage his efforts to still be in the next World Cup in 2026. Because of that, I think it's more likely that it may potentially happen in two or three years' time, to end his career at the club, but at a stage when the club is still dealing with so many problems, I don't see it happening now."

It remains to be seen where Messi's future lies beyond this summer.

Does PSG superstar Lionel Messi want to return to Barcelona?

Barcelona are undoubtedly keen to have Lionel Messi back at the club this summer. According to The Athletic, Xavi has a vision of how the forward would fit into his team.

However, the Catalans' financial situation could prove to be a stumbling block in their efforts to sign the PSG superstar. There are suggestions that they are making moves to be able to afford him. Lionel Messi, meanwhile, would welcome an offer from the Camp Nou outfit, as per the said report.

