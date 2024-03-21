"I could see that happening" - Roy Keane believes national team manager could replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United 

Manchester United icon Roy Keane has named England national team manager Gareth Southgate as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. The Irishman believes the Three Lions boss could make the transition after the conclusion of the European Championships this summer.

It is an open secret that Erik ten Hag's job at Manchester United is no longer secure due to his failure to consistently deliver favorable results. The club suffered premature eliminations in the UEFA Champions League and the EFL Cup this season.

The Red Devils are also out of the Premier League title race and have a mountain to climb to secure a top-four finish in the English top flight. Fingers are now being pointed at the tactician, with many calling for his dismissal.

According to ESPN, Erik ten Hag is currently being weighed by Manchester United's new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team, who are said to be on the lookout for potential replacements for the Dutchman. In line with this, Gareth Southgate has appeared among the candidates linked with the job at Old Trafford.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Roy Keane reckoned that the England boss could take over from the 53-year-old at the Theatre of Dreams in the summer.

“I could see that happening, yeah," he said. “Everyone is thinking he is probably going to leave England this summer if he has a good championship, thinking if they could win it. And if they don’t, you’re thinking maybe you have ran your race with it. He has that connection with Dan Ashworth and has worked with him previously. Yeah [I could see it happening].”

Erik ten Hag still has some chance to secure his job. The tactician received plaudits after beating Liverpool 4-3 in the FA Cup last time out. If he continues to deliver similar results, the Dutchman could turn the corner at Old Trafford. Otherwise, it wouldn't be a surprise if he ends up being relieved of his duties.

What's next for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United?

Manchester United have a massive run of important fixtures coming up after the international break. They will take on Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium when they return to action in the Premier League on March 30.

Following that, the Red Devils will go head-to-head with Chelsea in the English top flight at Stamford Bridge on April 4 before locking horns with Liverpool once again at Old Trafford three days later.

These will be followed by clashes with Bournemouth and Newcastle United ahead of the FA Cup semi-final face-off with Coventry City. Needless to say, these fixtures would either make or break the season for Erik ten Hag and his men.