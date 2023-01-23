"I don't see this kind of quality" - Ex-Liverpool defender questions Cody Gakpo's quality after underwhelming start to Reds career

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique does not believe Cody Gakpo has the quality or the potential to become a world-class player.

The Dutch forward has failed to hit the ground running in an underwhelming start to his career at Anfield.

Liverpool secured Gakpo's signature from Dutch outfit PSV in December for an initial fee of £35 million, beating out heavy interest from Manchester United.

The Netherlands international had an exceptional campaign in the Eredivisie prior to his move to Anfield.

Gakpo has scored nine goals and provided 12 assists in 14 appearances for his former outfit in the Dutch top flight this term. He also recorded three goals and two assists in five UEFA Europa League matches.

However, the Dutch forward has not impressed so far in a Liverpool shirt. He is yet to register a single goal contribution for the Reds after two Premier League encounters and two FA Cup games, where he struggled to showcase his abilities.

Enrique, while acknowledging Liverpool's poor form, which has made Gakpo's integration into the team difficult, was unconvinced of the player's quality.

The Spaniard said (via The Hard Tackle):

“I don’t look at him and think ‘oh my god’ he’s going to be world-class. Not like I did with Mane, or with Salah or Firmino. I don’t see this kind of quality on him. If the team was rolling it would be easy for him. But, I’m not 100% positive about his signing."

The Reds are currently ninth in the Premier League table, with only eight wins from 19 fixtures—a stark contrast to a team that was on the cusp of winning a historic quadruple last term.

"I am a bit like Obelix" - Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's future after his 1000th game as manager

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp earned a monumental achievement in his side's goalless draw against Chelsea on January 21, his 1000th game as a professional football manager.

The German boss made an obscure joke about his future as Reds boss that would certainly delight supporters. Following the encounter against the Blues, Klopp told BT Sport (via GOAL):

"My motivation is no problem. I am a bit like Obelix, who fell in the… you know Asterix and Obelix? Ah, you don’t know it, forget it... I have enough energy for another 10 years if you want!”

Klopp's current contract at Anfield runs until 2026. It remains to be seen whether the German manager will extend his stay after the expiration of his contract.

