"I could see him at Liverpool" - Ally McCoist explains why Harry Kane will snub Arsenal and Manchester United for surprise Anfield switch

Pundit Ally McCoist believes Harry Kane could join Liverpool over Arsenal and Manchester United. He said that the Englishman might choose to join the Reds over the others as they consistently compete for trophies in all competitions.

Kane joined Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2023. He has been exceptional for them, recording 77 goals and 24 assists in 83 games across competitions. His contract with the German side expires in 2027, but it reportedly has a release clause as well.

Hence, there has been some speculation that Kane might return to the Premier League in the summer. Ally McCoist believes that if the England captain returns, he'll prefer Liverpool over the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United. He said on talkSPORT (via GOAL):

"I think Harry Kane would score a phenomenal amount of goals [for Liverpool], I really do. He's not going to come back to Arsenal, He’s not going to City because of [Erling] Haaland. If he was going to come back to anybody, I could see him at Liverpool."

"Not this Manchester United squad just because of where they are. It’s amazing we're even saying that players would think twice about coming to Manchester United just because of where the club is at this moment in time. Harry Kane is not going to leave a team that is in the Champions League every season to come to a team that might not be in Europe.

"[But] Liverpool? I thought it was a little bit early for [Kevin Hatchard - Bundesliga expert] to shoot it down because I don't think there’s another big move at the end of his contract, I might be wrong."

Notably, Kane is second in the list of the Premier League's all-time top goalscorers with 213 goals, 47 behind Alan Shearer. Hence, he could be tempted to return to beat that record.

Arsenal return to PL with a win while Manchester United lose; Liverpool prepare for Merseyside Derby

Arsenal hosted Fulham at the Emirates in the Premier League on their return from the international break on Tuesday. Mikel Merino opened the scoring for the Gunners in the 37th minute before the returning Bukayo Saka made it 2-0 in the 73rd minute. Rodrigo Muniz got a consolation goal for Fulham in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Manchester United, meanwhile, suffered their 13th league defeat of the season as they faced Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Former United winger Anthony Elanga scored a brilliant solo goal in the fifth minute to secure the win for the hosts.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are gearing up for the Merseyside Derby against Everton at Anfield on Wednesday. The Reds suffered defeat in their last two games before the international break. They were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 by Paris Saint-Germain on penalties. They then lost 2-1 in the EFL Cup final against Newcastle United. Hence, they will be eager to bounce back against Everton.

