"I do not see Liverpool losing this" – Robbie Fowler makes bold prediction ahead of Reds' clash against Manchester City

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has offered his prediction for his erstwhile club's Premier League clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (April 1).

The Reds have been a shadow of their past selves in the ongoing 2022-23 season after being just two wins away from quadruple glory last campaign. After exiting all three cup competitions prematurely, Jurgen Klopp's sixth-placed side are currently battling for a top-four spot in the Premier League.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are currently chasing Premier League leaders Arsenal in second place. With one game in hand, Pep Guardiola's side are eight points behind the north London outfit.

During an interview with bettingodds.com, Fowler was queried whether he would back Liverpool to achieve a UEFA Champions League berth this campaign. He replied:

"Yes, I would back them to finish in top four. If you would have asked me a month ago, I'd have probably said no. If you put a bit of a good run together, there's nothing to say you can't get there, because you know that the teams around you can struggle as well."

Fowler insisted that the Anfield outfit, who are set to face Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal in their next three games, will be able to turn their season around in the near future. He added:

"When you come to the business end of the season, you expect something to happen with Liverpool. They might not be the team they were, but I think they can go on a run of games to get there. These next three games will say everything about them this year."

Predicting a draw between last season's top two, Fowler continued:

"I do not see Liverpool losing this. I may be a little biased but I also don't see them winning, because I know how good Manchester City are. So, I'm going to go for an entertaining 1-1 or 2-2 draw."

Earlier this season, Liverpool beat Manchester City 1-0 at Anfield.

Liverpool warned about recruitment hurdles ahead of their PL clash at Manchester City

When asked if the Reds could miss out on their transfer targets if they fail to finish in the top four this season, Robbie Fowler responded:

"Yes, I think it could be. Players want to come and win trophies and play in the best competitions, so it could stop you from getting that one player you want, but that's not to say everyone will do the same. It could put you in a position to miss out on your top targets. I think it's massively important to get into the Champions League."

The Reds are currently on 42 points from 26 Premier League games, seven points off Spurs and five off fifth-placed Newcastle United.

