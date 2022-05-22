"I don't see any Manchester City player who loves him" - Patrice Evra hits back at Pep Guardiola and hints that Spaniard won UCL only because of Xavi, Iniesta and Messi 

Patrice Evra has hit back at Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. The Manchester United legend claims that no City player loves the manager, and he only managed to win the Champions League because of Lionel Messi and Xavi.

Earlier this month, Guardiola took a shot at Evra. He claimed that he did not see any personality on the pitch when his Barcelona side 'destroyed' United in the 2009 Champions League final.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Patrice Evra escalates Pep Guardiola row with stinging Man City dressing room claim Patrice Evra escalates Pep Guardiola row with stinging Man City dressing room claimmirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/IhMb9eZa8t

Evra was not happy with Pep Guardiola's comments and hit back at the Manchester City manager on Saturday night. The Red Devils legend was talking to Manchester Evening News after losing to Liverpool Legends at Old Trafford.

"I am not watching that much in the media, and then a friend sends me [Pep] Guardiola talking about 'maybe Patrice Evra wants a job' and then after 'we destroyed them with Barcelona'. I was working for Amazon Prime and I just said playing under [Pep] Guardiola, when you have personality, it must be difficult, when you have ego. I am talking about players when they played with him and they always say he has been a problem. What I said was nice, but now, if you want to go talk, I will talk."

"I don't see any City player who loves him. He is a genius, but as a person, I don't know him personally. I was surprised he even had time to answer to Patrice Evra, I am a retired player, I am doing my job. I was a little surprised. But me, I am always happy, I don't have any hate in my heart. But when people want to do some banter, I am ready for that. By the way, he wins because he had Xavi, Iniesta, and [Lionel] Messi. Of course you're going to win the Champions League. But since he don't have them, it is a long time ago he won the Champions League."

Why did Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hit out at Evra?

Patrice Evra claimed Pep Guardiola did not like personalities in his Manchester City squad as he cannot coach them.

LiveScore @livescore



He 𝐝𝐢𝐝𝐧'𝐭 hold back 🗣 Pep Guardiola responds to Dimitar Berbatov & Patrice Evra saying he's unable to manage "big characters"He 𝐝𝐢𝐝𝐧'𝐭 hold back 🗣 Pep Guardiola responds to Dimitar Berbatov & Patrice Evra saying he's unable to manage "big characters" 😳He 𝐝𝐢𝐝𝐧'𝐭 hold back 😅 https://t.co/gtLSOCTrmu

The former Manchester United defender added that it was the main reason the Spaniard never signed the top players as he wanted to be the sole leader of his squad.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat