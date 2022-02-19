"I see too much disorganisation" - Micah Richards explains why Rangnick appointment 'has not helped situation' at Manchester United

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has provided an insight on why he believes Ralf Rangnick's appointment as Manchester United interim manager has not had the desired impact.

Manchester United hired the former RB Leipzig manager as their interim boss in late November till the end of the season. After that, he will take up a consultancy role at the club for two years.

The Red Devils have lost only two games across competitions since the German's arrival. However, disappointing performances coupled with off-field issues have meant the club and Rangnick coming in for heavy criticism. United have won three and drawn two of their last five Premier League games.

Micah Richards believes the club lacks organisation. The former England defender has said United should not have hired Rangnick as a manager, but should have brought him straight into a consultancy role. Richards said:

"When I look at United, I see too much disorganisation. Look at Rangnick. Everyone knew his biggest asset was organising things behind the scenes."

"If United had brought him into a consultancy role, after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left, it would have looked like they had a plan. But now Rangnick has had a spell as a manager, during which results have no been as good as they should be," Richards told The Daily Mail.

Ralf Rangnick was heavily criticised for his treatment of United midfielder Jesse Lingard. The German claimed the 29-year-old requested 'time off' after failing to secure a move away from Old Trafford during the January transfer window.

The player, though, refuted the claims, and expressed his commitment and desire to play for the club. That has not enthused a lot of United players. Furthermore, Rangnick has been unable to get the most out of Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford.

Ronaldo has looked a shadow of his former self, and has been criticised for his wastefulness in front of goal and lack of work rate in recent weeks. Nevertheless, with 15 goals across competitions, he remains the club's top scorer across competitions.

Manchester United can still resurrect their campaign in the second half of the season

Burnley vs Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United enjoyed one of the best summer transfer windows in their history, as they signed Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Red Devils were touted as one of the favourites to win the Premier League this season, but things have not gone as expected.

Ralf Rangnick's side currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League table, 20 points behind league leaders Manchester City. They have also been knocked out of the FA Cup in the fourth round by Championship side Middlesbrough.

Nevertheless, United have the chance to resurrect their campaign if they go deep in the Champions League and secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The Red Devils face an out-of-form Atletico Madrid side in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. Meanwhile, they are just four points behind third-placed Chelsea in the Premier League. However, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have games in hand, and could potentially leapfrog the Red Devils.

