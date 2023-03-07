“I see the progress” – Patrice Evra offers rave review of Arsenal target who makes the ‘right decisions’ now

Patrice Evra has hailed West Ham United skipper Declan Rice amid interest from Premier League leaders Arsenal. Evra spent the last few months of his career prior to his retirement on the books of the east London club.

During his short spell at West Ham United, Evra spent time alongside Declan Rice, who was still in the formative years of his career. The Manchester United legend has claimed that he admired the Arsenal target from his short time at West Ham.

The former French left-back has hailed Rice for his down-to-earth nature and willingness to improve. Evra told Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel:

“I played with Declan during my short time at West Ham. What I loved about the kid is, first of all, he is really humble, he wants to learn and I see the progress. Now he is making the right decisions.”

Gunners @Gunnersc0m So you're telling me Arsène Wenger sent Jack Wilshere to West Ham in 2018, so he could befriend Declan Rice and help bring him to The Arsenal 5 years later? He's only gone and done it again So you're telling me Arsène Wenger sent Jack Wilshere to West Ham in 2018, so he could befriend Declan Rice and help bring him to The Arsenal 5 years later? He's only gone and done it again https://t.co/73LHlxqk5R

Declan Rice has been a player very much in demand in recent times and has been linked with almost every top club in the Premier League. Arsenal have been leading the race to sign the West Ham United skipper, according to the Daily Mail.

The England international has also been linked with clubs like Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea in the past. Chelsea, in particular, have been long-term admirers of the defensive midfielder.

Rice came through the youth ranks of the Blues before they let him go at the age of 14 and was snapped up by West Ham United. He made his debut for the Hammers back in 2017 and has already made 227 appearances for the club to date.

The coveted midfielder has also been capped 39 times for England so far and has established himself as a regular under Gareth Southgate.

Bukayo Saka makes bold claim about former Arsenal teammate

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka made a bold claim about former teammate Mesut Ozil, who is currently on the books of İstanbul Başakşehir.

Saka was recently quizzed by Football Focus about which player at Arsenal left him most impressed. The English youngster replied (via HITC):

“I think I would probably say Mesut Ozil. He plays in his own world. Some of the things he does and you look at him ‘just wow’.”

Ebuka Means Great 𓃵 @EbukaMeansGreat If Bukayo Saka gets 26 G/A this season, he would be the youngest Premier League Player to do it in history of the Premier League. This boy is making history. If Bukayo Saka gets 26 G/A this season, he would be the youngest Premier League Player to do it in history of the Premier League. This boy is making history.💫 https://t.co/FstStCCDpW

Ozil made a total of 254 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 44 goals and providing 79 assists in the process. The World Cup-winning playmaker left the north London giants in 2021 after being frozen out under Mikel Arteta.

Poll : 0 votes