"I see him signing for a Premier League team" - Lothar Matthaus claims Real Madrid target will move to England

Germany and Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus has backed Borussia Dortmund star and Real Madrid target, Jude Bellingham, to join a Premier League club in the summer of 2023.

Bellingham, 19, is widely hailed as one of the best midfielders in the business. The former Birmingham City footballer is a masterful passer, creates goals, and knows how to put his foot through the ball as well. It is believed that European champions Real Madrid are interested in adding him to their ranks, with them supposedly preparing a mega bid to secure his services.

"It's not just about the goals, the whole package is top. He's already playing for England at 19. We know the quality he has". Pep Guardiola on Bellingham: "It's not just quality… he has a special mentality. He's already one of the captains, at 19 is quite impressive".

Matthaus, however, does not see Bellingham joining Carlo Ancelotti’s side, backing him to pick a Premier League club instead. Speaking to Diario AS, he said (via Football-Espana):

“I see him signing for a Premier League team at the end of this season in exchange for a huge figure.”

Despite his staggering €100m+ valuation, multiple Premier League clubs could vie for Bellingham’s services next summer. Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea are all believed to be interested in the young midfielder.

Bellingham has featured in 17 games for Dortmund this season, scoring eight times and claiming two assists in all competitions. His current deal with the German outfit expires in 2025, but the club have already started negotiating a new deal in an attempt to keep him beyond the 2022-23 season.

Real Madrid to be without three key players in RB Leipzig clash

Real Madrid will not be able to count on Ballon d’Or winners Karim Benzema and Luka Modric for their Champions League clash against RB Leipzig on Tuesday, October 25. In-form midfielder Fede Valverde will also miss the trip to Germany.

Benzema, who was also absent in the 3-1 win over Sevilla (October 22), misses out due to a thigh problem. Modric, on the other hand, has adductor discomfort.

It's a Real Madrid thing

In his pre-match press conference, Ancelotti confirmed that he did not risk the veteran duo, as he did not want to lose them for a prolonged period. Ancelotti said (via Sportstar)

“For Karim and Luka, these are only small physical glitches, but we don’t want to take any risks. prefer to lose Modric or Benzema for a match rather than for a month.”

Valverde suffered a bruised leg in the win over Sevilla and has not traveled with the team. Real Madrid will also be without Mariano Diaz and Dani Ceballos (both injured) for the matchday five clash.

