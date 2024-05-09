"I cannot see them slipping up" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Fulham vs Manchester City

Former Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton has made his prediction for Manchester City's Premier League trip to Everton on Saturday. The Cityzens are unbeaten in 20 games in the league, winning 16.

Pep Guardiola's side are coming off a rousing 5-1 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend to extend their winning streak in the league to six games.

Fulham, for their part, have drawn their last two games, with their most recent result being a goalless stalemate at Brentford last weekend. They're are 13th in the standings.

However, with a record fourth-straight Premier League title at stake, Sutton doesn't see City slipping up. He wrote in his prediction column for the BBC:

"Fulham have had a good season, but their performances have maybe dropped off a bit in recent weeks, while Manchester City are hitting their best form."

Predicting a 3-1 road win for Guardiola's side, he concluded:

"We know Marco Silva's side can be dangerous because they have taken four points off Arsenal this season, so this is still a tricky game for City - but they are so efficient that I cannot see them slipping up.

City have five of the last six titles, including the last three.

What happened when Manchester City faced Fulham earlier this season?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City have happy memories of their last league meeting with Fulham. The Cityzens wallopped the Cottagers 5-1 at home on matchday four at the Etihad.

After Julian Alvarez gave City the lead inside 31 minutes, Fulham equalised through Timothy Ream two minutes later. Thereafter, it was the City show, with Nathan Ake scoring in the sixth minute of first-half stoppage time to send the hosts in front, a lead they would never relinquish.

Striker Erling Haaland joined the party with a second-half hat-trick, scoring in the 50th and 70th minutes before netting his third in the fifth minute of stoppage time to complete a rousing win.