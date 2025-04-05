“I don't see any other solution” - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta explains how to solve growing injury crisis at Emirates

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes the only way to address the injury problems at the Emirates is by having a bigger squad. The Gunners recently lost Gabriel Magalhaes to a hamstring injury, which will keep him out for the rest of the season.

The north London side are also without Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz due to long-term injuries. However, Arsenal have recently welcomed Bukayo Saka back to the first team after a three-month layoff.

Speaking recently, as cited by the Mirror, Arteta insisted that with the rising demands of the game, the only solution is to have more players.

“Logically, if we demand the players to play more games, in more competitions, more travel, with more intensity, the only solution is to have more players,” said Arteta.

He continued:

“I don't see any other solution. The demands, the intensity, the quality, the pressure, everything is increasing. But I think we have to be very conscious that there are certain limits as well to what the players can do.”

Gabriel had been a rock at the back for Arsenal this season, registering 42 appearances across competitions, all but two of them were starts. He has forged an impressive partnership with William Saliba at the heart of the Gunners' backline. The north London side have conceded just 25 goals in 30 games in the Premier League, the lowest among the 20 teams.

Are Arsenal eyeing a Swedish striker this summer?

Arsenal are interested in Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, according to TBR Football. However, the report adds that the Gunners are worried that the player could favour a move to Liverpool instead.

The Swedish striker has been in a golden run of form for the Magpies this season, and has helped them win the EFL Cup. Isak has registered 24 goals from 34 games across competitions this campaign.

The north London side want an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus this summer and have reportedly identified Isak as the ideal candidate for the job. However, the 25-year-old has a lot of admirers and could ignite a bidding war at the end of the season.

Arsenal are convinced that if Isak ends up leaving St. James' Park, he would prefer a move to Anfield. Liverpool are also in the market for a new No. 9 amid uncertainties surrounding the future of Darwin Nunez. As such, the Gunners could end their pursuit of the Swede and turn to alternate targets.

