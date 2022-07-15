"I see something that reminds of those players" - Luis Garcia compares Liverpool star to Barcelona legends Xavi and Iniesta

Former Liverpool and Barcelona winger Luis Garcia echoed retired Premier League midfielder Jason McAteer's opinion of Harvey Elliot as the two heaped high praise on the teenager. They compared the Fulham academy graduate to two of modern football's greatest midfielders, Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta.

Garcia and McAteer joined Liverpool TV host Peter McDowall in Singapore ahead of the Reds' friendly game against Crystal Palace on July 15. This is where the two saw Elliot train with his teammates and were impressed by him.

McAteer in particular was blown away and waxed-lyricals about the 19-year-old. The Irishman asked former Barcelona ace Garcia, via Liverpool FC YouTube:

"You’ve been around Xavi and Iniesta, you saw them, you played with them, you grew up with them. I don’t know whether it’s just because he’s small and he’s that kind of build, but I get the feeling that he could mould into that kind of player, do you see that?"

The 44-year-old replied in the affirmative, underlining Elliot's playing style and its resemblance to the style encouraged at Barcelona. Garcia said:

“Of course, I see something that reminds me of those players, his body position, he’s always well-orientated towards the game and his ball control is always forwards and that’s how they play in Barcelona."

The Reds signed Elliott from Fulham's academy in 2019 and handed him his first-team debut in 2019 in an EFL Cup tie against MK Dons. The 2021-22 campaign was expected to be the Englishman's breakthrough season. However, he suffered a serious ankle injury which ruled him out for a major part of the season.

The Liverpool teenager is a versatile attacker who can play on the right-wing and also as an attacking midfielder behind the striker. Although he could only make 11 appearances last season, his sublime playmaking abilities were not difficult to spot.

Under Jurgen Klopp's tutelage, he could well reach the levels of Barcelona greats Xavi and Iniesta.

Liverpool could hijack Manchester United's move for Ajax star

The Reds are looking to add more firepower to their ranks and could reportedly turn their attention to Ajax winger Antony. The Brazilian is said to be Erik ten Hag's priority target and is himself eager to reunite with his former manager at Old Trafford.

The Express, however, reported that Ajax's £69 million valuation of the winger is a serious roadblock for Manchester United to take the negotiations forward.

Liverpool are looking to take advantage of this situation and are understood to have already made contact with the player's agent.

The Reds already boast Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez in attack. Hence, Antony perhaps might be better off moving to Manchester United.

