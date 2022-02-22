"I see some sort of result" - Rio Ferdinand optimistic about Manchester United's chances against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League

Manchester United take on Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in the round of 16 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Both teams have struggled this season and are far off from where they were expected to be at the start of the campaign. After clinching the La Liga title last season, Atletico currently sit in fifth position in the league.

Meanwhile, United, after finishing second last season, were expected to challenge for the Premier League title. However, they are fighting for a top-four spot and are currently in fourth spot.

Hence, this Champions League fixture could be crucial for both clubs' seasons and aspirations. Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand made his prediction for the match on his YouTube channel Vibe with Five. He said:

“I see a result for United coming out of this game. I think there will be goals for both teams, I see some sort of result, positive for United.”

While the fixture is a mouth-watering one because of the stature of the teams, everyone's eyes will be on United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. His record against Atletico Madrid is mind-numbing. In 35 games against them, he has scored 25 goals and made nine assists, including four hat-tricks.

Cristiano Ronaldo's numbers vs Atletico Madrid are out of this world

The Portuguese scored six goals in five matches in the Champions League group stage this season. He will now look to extend his goal tally against his favorite opponents.

Manchester United and Atletico Madrid's form ahead of Champions League clash

Both clubs are in a similar vein of underwhelming form ahead of their clash in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Manchester United have won two out of their last five matches in all competitions. This includes two draws against Burnley and Southampton in the Premier League and a loss to Middlesbrough on penalties in the FA Cup. However, their two wins have come in consecutive matches against Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United. This will give them some confidence.

United Chief @utd__chief

Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United



3 points

Harry Maguire goal

Bruno Fernandes goal and assist

Fred goal

Anthony Elanga goal

Luke Shaw assist

Jadon Sancho x2 assists

Jadon Sancho MOTM

#MUFC #LEEMUN FULL TIMELeeds United 2-4 Manchester United3 pointsHarry Maguire goalBruno Fernandes goal and assistFred goalAnthony Elanga goalLuke Shaw assistJadon Sancho x2 assistsJadon Sancho MOTM FULL TIMELeeds United 2-4 Manchester United ✅ 3 points 🙌 ✅ Harry Maguire goal ⚽️✅ Bruno Fernandes goal and assist ⚽️🎯✅ Fred goal ⚽️✅ Anthony Elanga goal ⚽️✅ Luke Shaw assist 🎯✅ Jadon Sancho x2 assists 🎯🎯✅ Jadon Sancho MOTM 👑#MUFC #LEEMUN https://t.co/4ajwRGaZOn

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, have won three out of their last five matches in all competitions. They lost to Barcelona and Levante in La Liga. However, they mauled Osasuna 3-0 in their last fixture on Saturday. This, along with the home advantage, will boost their hopes.

Needless to say, it will be an intriguing clash across the two legs.

