“I could see the steam coming out of his ears” - When Alan Shearer explained how he irked Manchester United legend Roy Keane on the pitch

Alan Shearer once claimed that he left Manchester United legend Roy Keane fuming after a cheeky comment he made to stop a quick throw-in during a Premier League match in 2001. The Newcastle United legend joked that he could see steam coming out of the Irishman's ears, and it resulted in him getting sent off.

Speaking on BBC's Match Of The Day in 2020, Shearer recalled his encounter with the former Manchester United midfielder and could not believe that he pulled a quick one on his opponent. The cheeky comment saw Keane throw the ball at the striker, resulting in a second yellow. The Premier League Hall of Famer said via ChronicleLive:

"All I wanted to do was to stop him from taking an early throw-in! I can't remember what name I called him but I remember having a little smile at him and thinking 'I've done you a kipper there, how have you fallen for that?'"

Shearer also claimed that the Manchester United legend was waiting for him in the tunnel after the game but was stopped by his teammates and officials.

"I could see the steam coming out of his ears, but after the final whistle, after we'd shaken hands and all that, I could hear a commotion behind me and he was there at the top of the tunnel waiting for me! It was one of them 'All right, hold me back! Hold me back!' but we couldn't get together to have anything off, we couldn't. We wanted to, I would have been alright I think."

Newcastle United won the match 4-3 at St James' Park, but neither of the players involved in the incident got on the scoresheet.

Alan Shearer blasts Manchester United duo after West Ham United loss

Alan Shearer did not hold back when commenting on Manchester United after their 2-0 loss to West Ham United on Saturday, December 23. He claimed that the Red Devils had no plan and were poor all over the pitch.

"Ten Hag says “we’ve got to stick to the plan” – I haven’t got a clue what that plan is to be honest and I’ve been watching Manchester United quite a lot this season."

"They’ve got to get more people into the box. Poor passes, wrong options, not creating any chances at all."

Shearer also took shots at Antony and Alejandro Garnacho for not helping out Rasmus Hojlund. To emphasize his point, he highlighted a stat showing that the Brazilian has made just six passes to the young striker all season. His comments were also backed by Opta data, revealing that Hojlund receives just one pass per 90 minutes from Garnacho