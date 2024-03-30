"I don't see those things like that" - When Cristiano Ronaldo made surprise comment on rivalry with Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo recently discussed his long-time rivalry with Lionel Messi, revealing that the duo were not friends.

Both players have seen their rivalry in Spain shape their lives and drive them to new heights never seen before in football. Currently, they have the most Ballons d'Or awards, racking up a combined 13 in well over a decade.

However, they have since stopped playing in European football. Both Ronaldo and Messi have entered a new chapter in their careers by signing with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia and Inter Miami in the USA, respectively.

Speaking about their competition at a press conference in September 2023, Ronaldo notably stated (via GOAL):

"If you like Cristiano, you don't have to hate Messi. The two changed the history of football and are respected. Rivalry? I don't see those things like that, we shared the stage for 15 years. I'm not saying we are friends but we respect each other."

Lionel Messi spent the bulk of his career at Barcelona, before moving to France to play for Paris Saint-Germain. He played for only two clubs in Europe, before opting for a move stateside.

Cristiano Ronaldo was more of a journeyman, playing for Sporting, before moving to Manchester United, Real Madrid, and finally Juventus. He returned to England for a short stint with the Red Devils before moving to the Middle East.

Cristiano Ronaldo ranks lower than Lionel Messi in Daily Mail's Top 50 Footballers of all time

Recently, The Daily Mail (via SportBible) released its list of the 50 greatest football players of all time, with Lionel Messi at the top and Cristiano Ronaldo far below, in 10th place.

This list declares the legendary Argentine to be the greatest player ever. In 1052 games so far, he has scored 826 goals, 363 assists, and won eight Ballon d'Or trophies. UEFA Men's Player of the Year, Copa America Best Player, and FIFA World Cup Golden Balls are among the other trophies in his trophy case.

His Portuguese counterpart, on the other hand, has won five Ballon d'Or trophies. In 1213 games till now, he has scored 879 goals and provided 249 assists. Among his honors are the European Golden Shoes, the Champions League top scorer titles, the UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award, and the FIFA Puskas award.

After Messi, other legends included Pele, Diego Maradona, Johann Cryuff, Zinedine Zidane, Alfredo Di Stefano, Ronaldo Nazario, Garrincha, and Zico, all before Ronaldo.