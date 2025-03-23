"I see things that are starting to bother me a little" - Pundit slams Barcelona star Lamine Yamal for showing in Spain's Nations League clash

Pundit Rafael Van der Vaart has called out Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal for his display in Spain's UEFA Nations League meeting with Netherlands on March 20. The teenage sensation had a quiet game by his standards, as the first leg meeting between both teams ended in a 2-2 draw in Rotterdam.

Ad

Fresh from scoring a stunner against Atletico Madrid in LaLiga, Lamine Yamal started for Spain against Netherlands in their UEFA Nations League quarterfinal first leg. The 17-year-old was well-marshalled by Ajax teenage star Jorrel Hato, who largely kept him quiet from his left-back position.

In a chat via NOS Television, former Netherlands international Van der Vaart noted that the youngster didn't show the right attitude to the test brought to him by Hato. The pundit raised points ranging from gestures to the body language of the teenage star throughout his time on the pitch. He said (via GOAL):

Ad

Trending

"Yamal didn't seem to take kindly to facing Hato. These are things I notice: I see things that are starting to bother me a little. Pants a little lower, not making much of an effort, slightly superficial gestures.

"That's when I think: if you're that young, you should be happy with every minute you play for Spain. No matter how good you are, at that age, you have to prove it every minute and in every game. But that doesn't change the fact that Hato simply had him in his pocket."

Ad

Barcelona man Yamal lasted just 66 minutes in the first leg before he was replaced by Real Sociedad man Mikel Oyarzabal. The youngster, noted for his creativity, created no chances in his time on the pitch, completing just 68% of his passes. He made just three passes into the final third and completed the only dribble he attempted.

Barcelona hopeful of youngster's availability for Osasuna clash

Barcelona are hopeful of teenage defender Pau Cubarsi returning to fitness for their game against Osasuna on March 27 in LaLiga. The youngster suffered an ankle problem during his most recent appearance for Spain against Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League.

Ad

Cubarsi has left the Spanish national team camp to return to his club, with Lazio man Mario Gila called up as his replacement. The 18-year-old will continue to receive treatment on his injured ankle to speed up his return to fitness.

Hansi Flick's staff will monitor the status of the Spain international in the coming days to ascertain if he will be ready to face Osasuna on Thursday. With quite a number of their centre-back options set to be unavailable, Barcelona are hopeful that Cubarsi can feature in the league game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback