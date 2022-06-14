“I cannot see how that works for anybody” – Paul Robinson warns Manchester United against signing midfielder if they want to start challenging again

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has questioned the logic behind Manchester United's rumoured pursuit of Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. He believes that the Red Devils shouldn't be pursuing "Liverpool's fringe players" if they want to challenge for trophies.

The 28-year-old midfielder made 29 appearances for the Reds last campaign, scoring three goals and providing three assists. A series of injury issues have plagued his time at Anfield. This led to him being regularly left out of Jurgen Klopp's matchday squads towards the end of the season.

utdreport @utdreport @alex_crook] #mufc are contemplating a move for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. If Liverpool are willing to accept a fee of £10m, United would be seriously interested #mulive #mufc are contemplating a move for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. If Liverpool are willing to accept a fee of £10m, United would be seriously interested #mulive [@alex_crook]

According to talkSPORT, the Red Devils have expressed an interest in signing the Englishman. Liverpool are willing to accept offers of around £10 million due to Oxlade-Chamberlain having just a year left on his current deal.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Robinson claimed that he failed to see the logic behind the signing. He believes it wouldn't benefit any of the parties involved. The former Tottenham shot-stopper claimed:

“I can’t see it. I just cannot see how that deal could work. Why would Manchester United pay £10million for Oxlade-Chamberlain? It would not go down well if United pick up Liverpool’s fringe players."

He added:

"That is not where they want to be and not what they need to be doing if they want to start challenging again. I’m struggling to put words to it. I cannot see how that works for anybody.”

Manuel Menacho 🇬🇧🇪🇸🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇧🇪⚽️ @ManuelMenacho0 Noel Whelan has advised United to sign midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. He believes it will be a smart signing and he will bring backbone to United.“When you look at it, Manchester United have been lacking a player of that quality and character in the middle of the park. Noel Whelan has advised United to sign midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. He believes it will be a smart signing and he will bring backbone to United.“When you look at it, Manchester United have been lacking a player of that quality and character in the middle of the park. https://t.co/NyqXJVv423

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined the Reds from Arsenal in 2016 and hasn't been able to stake his claim properly at Anfield. He's made 133 appearances in six years, scoring 17 goals and providing 15 assists.

Manchester United reportedly face competition to sign Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Oxlade-Chamberlain currently has 35 England caps. However, his numerous injury problems as well as the emergence of other central-midfielders has led to him not playing for Gareth Southgate's side since 2019.

The former Arsenal star looks set to leave the Merseyside club this summer after five seasons in search of more regular game time

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are keen to sign the 28-year-old, who should now be reaching the prime of his career.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard will look to add another midfielder to his already strong looking setup. His side have already made a busy start to the summer window, having signed Brazil superstar Philippe Coutinho on a permanent deal from Barcelona. They also signed Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos and Marseille defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara.

Meanwhile, The Mirror reports West Ham United are interested in offering Oxlade-Chamberlain a return to London. They are looking to strengthen their thin squad ahead of this season's Europa Conference League.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive West Ham are interested in signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.



Liverpool will allow the player to leave this summer.



(Source: GOAL / Times) West Ham are interested in signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.Liverpool will allow the player to leave this summer.(Source: GOAL / Times) 🚨 West Ham are interested in signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.Liverpool will allow the player to leave this summer. (Source: GOAL / Times) https://t.co/4xxrdCH3kq

Hence, if Manchester United want to sign Oxlade-Chamberlain, they will have to deal with some competition.

