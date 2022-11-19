"I have not seen a better player than him" - Tottenham defender says Argentina superstar Lionel Messi does not need FIFA World Cup trophy to be considered greatest of all time 

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero said Lionel Messi doesn't need the FIFA World Cup trophy in his cabinet to be considered the greatest of all time.

In a career full of accolades, Messi has won it all. However, the FIFA World Cup trophy has eluded him. Messi came agonizingly close to lifting the trophy in 2014 when Argentina reached the final. However, they fell short against Germany.

Speaking to AS, Romero said that in his view, Messi is already the best player of all time.

"As a player, beyond the fact that many people say that this [the World Cup] is missing or just to retire with the crown. Let's say... for me, as a footballer, he is the greatest player I've ever seen. For me, he doesn't need anything else. If today, he says that he no longer wants to play football, for me, he is already the greatest in history."

He added:

"I have not seen a better player than him. He is a great person, who teaches you and with the humility that he has, makes his image more dazzling. For us, he is a very important person in the dressing room, and if we are [to win the World Cup], we will be three times as happy for him."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



(via Messi appears to be rooming alone at a World Cup for the first time(via @RoyNemer Messi appears to be rooming alone at a World Cup for the first time 💔(via @RoyNemer) https://t.co/ZMJYGXnu8p

When quizzed on whether playing in the World Cup is the greatest moment of his career, the 24-year-old Tottenham defender replied:

"I am surely having a nice time. This season maybe I had ups and downs in terms of injuries. When I was at my best, I got injured. I came back and had the misfortune of suffering a small tear from which, luckily, I have now recovered. But yes, I think it's a good time I'm living. I'm happy with the moment I've had to go through and I hope to return in the same way it came."

Tottenham star Cristian Romero said Lionel Messi's Argentina are among the favorites for FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022

Tottenham star Cristian Romero sees Lionel Messi-led Argentina as one of the favorites to lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, he added that Brazil and France are not too bad either.

"Due to its history, Argentina is always among the favorites. But we know that we are very good as a team. We know that we are among the five favourites. But for me, France and Brazil are the two candidate teams. I like them a lot and... yes, I don't forget any to see..."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Imagine If Portugal and Argentina win their groups we could see Messi and Ronaldo play each other in the World Cup final.Imagine If Portugal and Argentina win their groups we could see Messi and Ronaldo play each other in the World Cup final. Imagine 🐐 https://t.co/VlmUY1wBFy

This is very likely to be the last World Cup appearance for the Argentine great. If he doesn't win the title with Argentina this time, he may have to end his career without the trophy that his predecessor Maradona famously won in 1986.

