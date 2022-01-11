“I have seen and heard Messi say such rude things to Pepe and Ramos” – Dudek on ‘provocative’ side of Lionel Messi no one can ‘even imagine’

Jerzy Dudek has claimed that Lionel Messi was extremely provocative whilst playing for Barcelona against Real Madrid in the El Clasico.

The former Real Madrid goalkeeper has stated that he has heard the Argentine forward say rude things to the defensive duo of Sergio Ramos and Pepe. The 48-year-old said one cannot imagine such words to come out of a person who looks nice and calm from the outside. Dudek was quoted as saying in his autobiography:

"He was very provocative, just like Barcelona and their manager Pep Guardiola were. They were always ready to annoy you and very often they succeeded perfectly.

"I have seen and heard Messi say such rude things to Pepe and Ramos that you cannot even imagine they can come out of the mouth of a person who appears so calm and apparently nice."

Lionel Messi was involved in numerous fiery battles with Real Madrid during his spell with Barcelona. The 34-year-old forward is the highest goalscorer in El Clasico history, having netted 26 times against Los Blancos.

It is also worth nothing that both Messi and Sergio Ramos are the record appearance makers in El Clasico history. The duo have made 45 appearances each during their time in Spain.

Both Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos have since joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in the summer of 2021.

Messi was forced to leave Barcelona following their financial woes which meant the Catalan giants were in no position to offer him a new deal. The 34-year-old forward decided to join PSG and link up with fellow superstars Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe in attack.

GOAL India @Goal_India This is what Jerzy Dudek wrote about Messi in his autobiography! This is what Jerzy Dudek wrote about Messi in his autobiography! 😮 https://t.co/su2pMOsmIw

Lionel Messi will face Real Madrid once again in the Champions League

Lionel Messi will face Real Madrid once again in the Champions League. Los Blancos have been drawn against PSG in the Round of 16 of this season's competition.

The forward has been one of PSG's best players in the European competition this season. Lionel Messi has scored five goals in five group matches for the Ligue 1 giants as they finished second in their group.

However, things have been completely different in the league. The former Barcelona superstar has failed to adapt to his new surroundings in Ligue 1. As things stand, Messi has scored just one goal in 11 league appearances for PSG. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was recently out of first-team action after having tested positive for COVID-19.

