"I haven't seen a player like him in my life" - Tottenham star heaps praise on PSG superstar Lionel Messi 

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero has heaped praise on compatriot and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi. Romero stated that there is currently no player in world football that can be compared to the Argentine skipper.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports (via Mundo Albiceleste), Romero was quoted as saying:

“Messi, for me, is a different class of player. I haven’t seen a player like him in my life. He does incredible things and I don’t think there is any comparison. It’s brilliant to play with him.”

Romero has understandably picked his nation's skipper as the best player in the world. Lionel Messi played a vital role in guiding Argentina to the Copa America triumph last year. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was the joint-top scorer in the tournament with four goals and was also awarded the 'Best Player' award.

The PSG forward was also instrumental in guiding Argentina to the 2022 Finalissima earlier this year. Messi provided two assists as Argentina secured a 3-0 win over Italy at Wembley Stadium.

It is worth mentioning that Cristian Romero was part of both the Argentina squad which won the Copa America in 2021 and the Finalissima earlier this year. The Tottenham Hotspur defender should be in line to feature in the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year.

Lionel Messi will once again be Argentina's main hope at the World Cup in Qatar. It could be the former Barcelona star's final opportunity to lift the World Cup with the national team before he hangs up his boots.

The two-time world champions have been drawn along with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will take place in Qatar this year.

Lionel Messi could be a force to reckon with based on his current form with PSG

Messi has been one of PSG's best players in the early stages of the 2022-23 season. He has contributed five goals and provided eight assists in just 10 games across all competitions.

The Argentine skipper was instrumental in PSG's most recent Champions League win against Maccabi Haifa on September 14. The forward scored and assisted once in a 3-1 win for the Parisian giants.

Squawka @Squawka



vs. Clermont

vs. Lille

vs. Toulouse

vs. Nantes

vs. Maccabi Haifa



Stop him if you can. Lionel Messi has been directly involved in multiple goals in every away game he's played this season:vs. Clermontvs. Lillevs. Toulousevs. Nantesvs. Maccabi HaifaStop him if you can. #UCL Lionel Messi has been directly involved in multiple goals in every away game he's played this season:⚽⚽🅰️ vs. Clermont⚽🅰️ vs. Lille🅰️🅰️ vs. Toulouse🅰️🅰️ vs. Nantes ⚽🅰️ vs. Maccabi Haifa Stop him if you can. #UCL https://t.co/MIuGMs2Xco

As things stand, Messi is the leading assist-provider in the Paris Saint-Germain squad. His creativity has massively helped Neymar and Kylian Mbappe this season.

Messi's form with PSG is great news for Argentina heading into the World Cup in Qatar.

