"I haven't seen that yet" - Rio Ferdinand disagrees with Liverpool fans’ bold claim about Dominik Szoboszlai

Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand has opposed Liverpool fans for comparing their new boy Dominik Szoboszlai to club legend Steven Gerrard. The Englishman insists that the 23-year-old midfielder hasn't done enough to be worthy of such a comparison.

Liverpool completed the signing of Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig in a deal worth €70 million during the summer transfer window. The Hungarian penned a five-year deal with the Reds that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2028.

Szoboszlai has wasted no time settling down in Merseyside, slotting into Jurgen Klopp's side like a glove immediately after he arrived at Anfield. The Hungarian has 26 appearances for the Reds across all competitions so far this season, recording four goals and three assists to his name.

His ability to thrive in a box-to-box role, dominate proceedings from the center of the pitch, and bust forward to score important goals, especially from long range, has inspired numerous Liverpool fans to hail him as the next Steven Gerrard. However, Rio Ferdinand doesn't think the midfielder is worthy of such hype.

“Everyone is hyping him, but I don’t think Dominik Szoboszlai has done (as well as people make out),” the Manchester United legend told Vibe With Five. “I think he’s a good player but everyone’s hyping him like he’s the next Gerrard. I haven’t seen that yet. I see bare of their (Liverpool fans) comments. But one of my mates in my group always says it."

“But he is easy on the eye,” he added.

While Dominik Szoboszlai's comparison to Steven Gerrard remains subject to opinions, no one can take anything away from the brilliant start the Hungarian has had in the Premier League.

Just a few months since his arrival, he's already established himself among the top midfielders in the division with his eye-catching displays, and he's got a bright future.

What's next for Liverpool?

After beating Arsenal 2-0 last week to book a place in the next round of the FA Cup, the Reds will now switch their focus to the EFL Cup, where they'll take on Fulham in the first leg of their semi-final face-off at Anfield, scheduled for Wednesday (January 10).

They'll then return to Premier League action next weekend with a visit to Bournemouth on January 21 before going back to face Fulham for the return leg of their FA Cup clash at Craven Cottage three days later.

The Reds are currently in good form, having recorded four victories and one draw to their name in their last five games across all competitions. They've managed to beat the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle, and West Ham United in recent weeks.