"Who cares about second place?" - Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai makes bold claim over the Reds' ambitions this season

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai insists his side are gunning for an unprecedented quadruple this season.

The Reds have bounced back from a disappointing 2022-23 campaign in which they finished fifth in the league. Jurgen Klopp's men have won nine games across competitions, sitting fourth in the league and top of Group E in the UEFA Europa League. They are also in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup, facing Bournemouth on November 1.

Szoboszlai has played a key role in Liverpool's superb start to the season. The Hungarian arrived from RB Leipzig in the summer for £60 million and he's bagged two goals in 12 games across competitions.

The 23-year-old was asked what the Merseysiders' expectations for this campaign are. He gave a confident response, telling BBC Match of the Day (via EuroFoot):

"Everything. Simple. Premier League, FA Cup, Europa League, Carabao Cup. Why not? You have to think in this way. If you think 'we should be in second place' — who cares about second place?"

Liverpool last won the Premier League in the 2019-20 campaign, but have since struggled to end Manchester City's stranglehold over English football. Klopp's men were close to winning the quadruple in the 2021-22 season, winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

However, the Reds finished second in the league, one point behind City. They also suffered a 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final. Szoboszlai is one of many new faces at Anfield following an overhaul of Klopp's midfield in the summer. He's proving to be a hit on Merseyside and certainly has the confidence befitting a Liverpool star.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk urges caution over his side's impressive start to the season

Virgil van Dijk isn't getting carried away.

Virgil van Dijk has been delighted with the Reds' progress this season but has stressed that it's only the beginning stages of the campaign. He said (via LiverpoolOffside):

"Our form so far this season has been good but it is only October so we are still looking for improvements. The desire to get better, the graft that is being put in, and the quality of the squad have been a big feature of the first few months."

Klopp's side boast strength in depth with the likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota coming on from the bench to change games this season.

Van Dijk alluded to this:

"I’ve lost count of the number of times players have come off the bench to make a positive difference for us and we saw it again in the derby. This is what we want.”

Van Dijk was appointed Liverpool captain in the summer following Jordan Henderson's departure. His experience could be vital for the Anfield giants to have a successful season.