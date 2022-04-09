"I can't be selfish now" - Mohamed Salah makes honest admission amid Liverpool contract standoff

Liverpool have been unable to make headway in their negotiations with Mohamed Salah to renew his contract, which expires in June 2023. This means the player will be free to negotiate with other clubs starting next January.

Fabrizio Romano reported in mid-March via the Guardian that the latest offer by the Reds wasn't convincing enough for Salah and his agent. The Egypt international was speaking to Sky Sports' Geoff Shreeves where he was asked about how the renewal talks were progressing with Liverpool.

The forward chose to stay coy over the developments behind the scenes but is well aware of his responsibilities towards the team. He said:

"Well not much but honestly, but what I can say is there many things people don't know about it. I can't be selfish and talk about my situation. We are in the most important period for the team so I have to just talk about the team, focus on what is coming with the team and that is the most important thing."

So often contract negotiations turn out to be complicated moments for big stars who feel affected by it. This often reflects on their on-field performances as well. However, the Liverpool superstar has assured fans that nothing is going to change amidst the ongoing talks. When asked if his form could be affected, Salah said:

"No, not at all, I've talked with the manager from time to time and I'm very professional, I know my job very well. "I'm almost the first one here and the last one to leave. I know what I am doing. So, I am not bothered about that. I am just focussing on the team. That is the most important thing for me."

Jurgen Klopp and his men have a fair shot at winning the quadruple this season with the EFL Cup already in their bag.

"I'm focused to win trophies and I am giving everything to the club that I can." Salah added.

The 29-year-old has arguably been the best Liverpool player throughout the season and has put in match-winning shifts on multiple occasions. He has scored 28 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions so far and has also provided 10 assists. The player is on his way to securing a third Golden Boot in the Premier League with 20 goals.

Liverpool face Manchester City in potential title decider

A couple of months ago, Pep Guardiola's side looked like they were running away with the Premier League title. They held the Reds at arm's length with a cushion of 14 points at around Christmas 2021. However, Jurgen Klopp and co. have stitched together a run of 10 consecutive victories and are now just one point behind Manchester City (73p).

The Etihad Stadium will host Liverpool on the 10th of April in what is arguably the 'match of the season'. If the visitors are able to take all three points, then they will have an invaluable lead of two points over the current league leaders. If the hosts win, then the cushion increases from one to four points.

Nonetheless, here onwards, losing is not an option for whoever wishes to secure the Premier League title.

