“I could sense the crowd getting a little bit frustrated” - Graham Potter comments on Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge after 2-1 loss for West Ham

West Ham United manager Graham Potter has spoken about the Chelsea fans' reactions in his side's 2-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge. The English manager returned to the Blues' ground for the first time as a manager since they sacked him unceremoniously in 2023, but tasted defeat on his return.

Graham Potter saw his side take the lead but fail to hold onto it as Enzo Maresca's side came from behind to win the game. Afterwards, he pointed out to Sky Sports that his side did well to cause some frustration and tension to the home fans, who appeared nervous before their goals arrived.

“You look at the second half, they had to make some substitutions. The first goal was a bit of a turning point for us. We thought it was a foul on Jarrod [Bowen] leading up to it and sometimes you need those things to go your way. It wasn’t to be. I could sense the crowd getting a little bit frustrated. Obviously Chelsea weren’t overly happy with what they were doing because they made all their substitutions. We were doing well but we couldn’t quite hang on.”

Much of the build-up to the London derby between Chelsea and West Ham was about Potter, who spent seven months in charge of the Blues during the 2022-23 season. With the home side struggling in recent weeks, they needed to pick up all three points against their former manager in front of their fans.

Graham Potter saw his side miss out on a chance to leapfrog Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the standings as they remain in 15th place after the defeat. They will take solace in the fact that they gave the Blues a run for their money and nearly came away with something.

