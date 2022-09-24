"I have several options" - Barcelona star hints at exit next summer 

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has hinted at a possible exit from the club next summer.

The 34-year-old midfielder will be out of contract at Camp Nou next summer and could be on a move away from his boyhood club.

Reports from ESPN suggest that he could be on his way to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, co-owned by David Beckham.

Busquets has, however, played down speculation even though he has kept the door open for a possible exit.

The Barcelona icon has made it abundantly clear that he has not yet made up his mind regarding his future.

The World Cup-winning midfielder has however admitted that he has already received offers from several clubs.

SPORTbible @sportbible Xavi: “Without Busquets, Barca and Spain could never had achieved what we achieved.”



Del Bosque: “You watch the game, you don’t see Busquets. You watch Busquets, you see the game."



Sergio Busquets has confirmed this is his last season at Barcelona. An undisputed legend. Xavi: “Without Busquets, Barca and Spain could never had achieved what we achieved.”Del Bosque: “You watch the game, you don’t see Busquets. You watch Busquets, you see the game." Sergio Busquets has confirmed this is his last season at Barcelona. An undisputed legend. https://t.co/tTVy9MK69c

He said, as quoted by Barca Blaugranes:

“Everything that has appeared in the media has seemed strange to me because there is nothing. I haven’t thought about it, I want to see how the season goes. I have several options: continue at my club or in other leagues."

Busquets has admitted that he is not the player he used to be in his younger days but is yet to decide on his future.

“It is clear that I am not 20 years old, but in the end, a priori, it is the last year of the contract that I signed, I understand that there are rumours, but another thing is that they are false and things are not official until they become official.”

Replaceing Sergio Busquets will be a monumental task for Barcelona

Xavi Hernandez knows that Barcelona will struggle to replace a player of Sergio Busquets' caliber and ability.

The Spaniard is arguably the greatest defensive midfielder of all time and has been integral to the immense success the Blaugrana have enjoyed over the last decade and a half.

Even at the age of 34, he remains a key player for both club and country, having started five games this campaign for the Blaugrana.

Manu Heredia @ManuHeredia21



Un futbolista único e irremplazable a su mejor nivel. Oro puro.



Sergio Busquets, visión panorámicaUn futbolista único e irremplazable a su mejor nivel. Oro puro. Sergio Busquets, visión panorámica 🌐Un futbolista único e irremplazable a su mejor nivel. Oro puro.https://t.co/zu3qZ1jdhC

ESPN claims that Barcelona are looking to offer Busquets a one-year extension of up to 2024.

Meanwhile, Xavi has identified Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi as the ideal successor for Sergio Busquets, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona are said to have already held talks with the midfielder's representatives over a potential move to Camp Nou.

Zubimendi, who is contracted to Sociedad until 2025, has a €60 million release clause in his deal but Real Sociedad are keen on tying him down to a new deal.

