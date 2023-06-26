“I was severely harassed” - When Lionel Messi lookalike from Iran opened up on rumors claiming he conned 23 women into sleeping with him

Iranian social media influencer and Lionel Messi lookalike Reza Parastesh has hit the news once again following the Argentine's move to Inter Miami.

In 2019, Spanish outlet Marca reported that Parastesh had pretended to be the football superstar to lure women into sleeping with him.

Taking to Instagram, Parastesh, who has over a million followers, said:

"Hi friends, a piece of false news about me is trending on social media with regards to me sleeping with 23 women because they thought I was Lionel Messi. Please do not play with people's reputation and credibility.

"We are all aware of the fact that if it actually happened to anyone, there would be some complaints and it would lead to my prosecution. That would be a disaster and a calamity of international proportion. If this news was true, I would be in jail right now.

He added:

"Do not believe it, it is not true. I am going to do everything to fight this legally and make sure my name is cleared.

"The news is spreading in the Muslim countries and it has been a disaster. I was severely harassed because it released the whole world on me. My family also harassed me, but the people's attack was more influential."

The Iranian doppelganger's story has come back into prominence with Messi's move to Inter Miami. He completed a two-year stint at Paris Saint-Germain and left the club after his contract expired. While a return to Barcelona was on the cards, the Blaugrana's financial situation eventually made a reunion difficult.

Lionel Messi opens up on breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's records

The Argentine superstar claims that trophies are greater than personal accolades.

Lionel Messi has claimed that goals and records are secondary to team success. Speaking to beIN Sports, the 36-year-old was asked about breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's records and stated that he doesn't focus on personal accolades and milestones.

He said:

"No, just a little bit. As I said before, at this stage of my career, I don’t focus on that anymore."

“I focus on what I was able to achieve with Argentina and the club level where I was lucky enough to win important titles like the UCL or Club World Cup, leagues, cups,” he told beIN Sport.

He added:

“I was lucky enough to win everything, and that’s really what will remain at the end of my career. Of course, you have the goals and records, but, I think, they are secondary apart from the fact that they are nice recognitions"

Messi lifted the 2022 World Cup trophy with Argentina, winning the elusive trophy after being snubbed at the finals stage in 2014. The Argentinian has had success throughout his career at both the club and international level.

He will now ply his trade for MLS side Inter Miami after a two-year stint with PSG. The 36-year-old signed a two-and-a-half year deal to play for David Beckham's team in the US.

