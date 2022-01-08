"I wasn't in the shape to play 90 minutes" - Chelsea star Thiago Silva highlights 'clear' relationship with manager Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva recently spoke about his relationship with manager Thomas Tuchel. Silva believes both he and Tuchel understand what they need from each other on the pitch, paving the path for a good connection.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, the Brazilian recalled Chelsea's match against Liverpool, in which he played 90 minutes despite not feeling up to it. Silva said:

"The relationship we have means we can speak freely to each other. We don’t hide things, and we speak clearly, just as we did before the Liverpool game."

Squawka Football @Squawka



One more year for Benjamin Button. 37-year-old Thiago Silva has made more clearances (55) and blocked more shots (21) than any other Chelsea player in the Premier League this season.One more year for Benjamin Button. 37-year-old Thiago Silva has made more clearances (55) and blocked more shots (21) than any other Chelsea player in the Premier League this season.One more year for Benjamin Button. 💪 https://t.co/sf926sv6wn

The 37-year-old added:

"I said I thought I wasn’t in the shape to play 90 minutes, I told Thomas, and although I played 90 minutes he knows if I feel something then I will tell him, and he knows if I didn’t come off against Liverpool it’s because I felt well."

Managing Silva's minutes is likely to be one of Tuchel's top priorities. The veteran centre-back has been one of Chelsea's best defenders once again this season and has already made 22 appearances.

Silva has averaged close to 80 minutes per game so far, mainly due to his high level of performance but also because of the Blues' significant absences. The club have been ravaged by injuries and COVID-19 but are slowly getting their players back.

This could see Tuchel rotate the Brazilian a little more to keep him fresh as Chelsea are still active in four competitions.

The Blues will face Chesterfield in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday. Tuchel's men hold a 2-0 advantage over Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Carabao Cup's two-legged semi-final. Chelsea, who are second in the Premier League title race, will also continue their Champions League title defense against Lille in the Round of 16.

Thiago Silva has been immense for Chelsea

Signing Silva on a free transfer remains one of the most shrewd pieces of business the Blues have done in recent times. The centre-back started slowly but became irreplaceable in Frank Lampard's Chelsea team. Silva has taken things up a notch under Tuchel.

Overall, the 37-year-old has played 56 times for the Premier League giants across all competitions, scoring four goals and laying out two assists. Silva was a crucial piece of the jigsaw as Chelsea picked up the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup in 2021. He recently signed a one-year extension with the club as well, keeping him at Stamford Bridge until 2023.

He will once again be vital if Tuchel's side are to retain their Champions League crown and also add the FA Cup and Carabao Cup to their cabinet this season.

