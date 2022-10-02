"I share some moments with him" - Antony opens up about his relationship with Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United forward Antony has claimed that sharing a dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo is a rewarding experience. He also said that the Portuguese superstar makes him feel comfortable.

Antony, 22, joined the Red Devils from Ajax for a fee of £86 million earlier this summer on the back of his breakthrough season in the Eredivisie.

The Brazilian was a crucial member of De Godenzonen's squad last season, registering 12 goals and 10 assists in 33 games.

Since arriving at Old Trafford, the left-footed inside forward has contributed one goal in three appearances across all competitions.

Speaking to ESPN Brasil, Antony shed light on how Ronaldo has helped him settle into his new surroundings.

He elaborated:

"I'm feeling very happy, and I told this to him because we always follow up and have this dialogue. He always makes me feel comfortable. It looks like I have known him for a long time, and I told him this."

He continued:

"He has a beautiful history and he is a huge reference for those who are younger than him. Something flashes in my mind, like we play video games [of him], watch him on television and right now I share some moments with him, for me it is very rewarding."

He added:

"Like I said, I'm still young. I am 22 years old and I'm learning a lot from him."

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has recently been reduced to appearances off the bench. Under new Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag, the veteran striker has started just three matches, with only one coming in the Premier League. He has netted just once this season.

Manchester United are currently fifth in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 12 points from six games. The Red Devils next face city rivals Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday (October 2).

Erik ten Hag backs Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo to shine

In an interview with Sky Sports, Manchester United manager Ten Hag insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo will recover from his disappointing start to the ongoing 2022-23 season.

He said:

"It’s quite normal. We had lots of players perform well for their nations. Some players who are maybe in a less shape, but one who can deal with that is Cristiano Ronaldo."

He added:

"His whole career the whole world looks at him and has high expectations of him and I’m sure he will come back. His whole career he scores and does well and everyone will be silent. I have every confidence."

