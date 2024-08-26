“I shouldn’t really say this - definitely not now” - Raheem Sterling’s old quote on Manchester United resurfaces amid fresh transfer links

An interview of Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling from 2019 has resurfaced after reports linked him with a move to Manchester United this summer. The Englishman claimed that he was a fan of the Red Devils while growing up.

The 29-year-old winger is the subject of transfer speculation, having been deemed surplus to requirements at Chelsea. Manchester United have emerged as a possible destination for the former Manchester City and Liverpool winger.

Chelsea are reportedly interested in the Red Devils' wantaway winger Jadon Sancho, while Sterling has admirers at Old Trafford. According to Telegraph Sport, Chelsea are hoping Manchester United will accept a swap deal involving the two players.

With a swap deal on the cards, an old quote of Sterling admitting his love for Manchester United has started doing the rounds. He said (via @UtdDistrict on X):

Trending

"I shouldn’t really say this – not now, definitely not now – but when I was young, I was a massive Manchester United fan. I had an old United kit, from when they won the last FA Cup. I was at the final in 2007."

Expand Tweet

The 2007 FA Cup final was contested between Sterling's current club Chelsea and Manchester United. The Blues secured a 1-0 victory in that match.

Sterling established himself as a top Premier League player with United's arch-rivals Liverpool after emerging through their academy. He then moved to Manchester City in 2015 and spent seven years at the Red Devils' cross-town rivals.

Raheem Sterling open to Manchester United move - Reports

The Englishman has been told by Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca that he can leave the club this summer. Sterling has been left out of Chelsea's matchday squad for all three of their fixtures in the 2024-25 season so far.

"I spoke with Raheem before Manchester City, I said that he is going to struggle to get minutes with us," Maresca told reporters ahead of Chelsea's Europa League tie last week.

According to Telegraph Sport, the winger is open to a move to Old Trafford. However, his first priority is to solve the contract situation with his current employers.

Sterling has three years left on his £300,000 per week deal with Chelsea. The Englishman's camp is seeking talks with the club hierarchy around his wages and contract length before speaking to interested parties. He has been removed from the first team squad and his jersey number, 7, was handed to new recruit Pedro Neto.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback