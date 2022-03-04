"I shouldn’t be the theme" - Erik ten Hag claims he is focused on Ajax amidst Manchester United job rumors

AFC Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has reiterated that he is focused on his current job amidst rumors linking him with the Manchester United job.

The Dutchman oversaw a 2-0 victory for his side against AZ Alkmaar in the KNVB Cup last night. Prior to the match, Ten Hag was asked about his future by Dutch publication Trouwl. He responded (as quoted by United in Focus):

“At the moment I am only working with Ajax and have no further thoughts on the future. The focus is on this season. Right now I shouldn’t be the theme. The theme is: how are we going to win games?”

His comments came after Ajax picked up a draw and a defeat in their two games prior to the clash against Alkmaar. They played out an entertaining 2-2 stalemate away to Benfica in the UEFA Champions League before losing 2-1 against Go Ahead Eagles in the Eredivisie.

Ten Hag, however, got a response from his team as Steven Berghuis and Davy Klaassen scored to lead them into the KNVB Cup final. They will face PSV Eindhoven in the summit clash.

The two teams are also in a tight race for the Dutch top-flight title. Ten Hag's Ajax currently sit atop the standings with 57 points from 24 matches, while PSV are two points behind in second place.

Erik ten Hag reportedly one of Manchester United's primary targets

Rumors circulated last week that Ten Hag was learning English in anticipation of taking over the Manchester United job next summer. However, the Dutch tactician's comments seemed to veer in the opposite direction.

The Red Devils have been linked with the Ajax boss for some time now. They reportedly view Ten Hag and his attacking, high-intensity brand of football as the way forward after multiple unproductive appointments. Ten Hag is also rumored to have the backing of interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who is expected to move into a consultancy role at the end of the season.

However, the Manchester United hierarchy are said to be more keen on bringing in Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine already has Premier League experience but it remains to be seen what plans the Parisians have for him.

The likes of Julen Lopetegui and Luis Enrique are also said to be on Manchester United's shortlist, while continuing with Rangnick remains an option as well.

