"I can't show I am not happy (to not be involved)" - Real Madrid star Eden Hazard on injuries, Ballon d'Or and his future

Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard has endured a difficult spell since switching to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2019, thanks to injury and poor form. During an interview with ESPN, the attacker opened up about his fitness struggles, the 2022 Ballon d'Or award and his future at the club, among other topics.

Hazard has picked up 16 knocks since leaving Chelsea to join Real Madrid, according to Transfermarkt. That's a huge number, considering that he has spent just three years in the Spanish capital. Incidentally, he has had as many goal contributions (six goals and ten assists).

The Belgian revealed what it feels like coping with frequent injury setbacks, saying:

"Like I just said, it's not that easy, especially when you don't know why you were injured. I've been injured at times with Chelsea, but not like those three years with Real Madrid. I knew something was wrong with my body, so that's why I asked to do surgery at the end of the season."

Asked about his mix of feelings seeing Madrid claim the Champions League and La Liga last season without much involvement from him, the Belgian replied:

"It's a mix just like you said; you're happy for the boys, you're happy for the club, you're happy for the fans, but you know inside you, it's like I can't show I'm not happy (to not be involved), you know? Football is a collective thing, but inside me I was like: 'OK, I want good things this season, but I was not playing that much, so let's show that I can play, and we can win with me involved on the pitch.'"

Hazard also offered his take on Karim Benzema's Ballon d'Or chances this year after the Frenchman inspired Los Blancos to a league and European double last season. Hazard said:

"Karim? I think he deserves it. You know, there's no doubt about it. But I think he deserves it not just for that season, but for his whole career, you know? It's like he's been at the top for 15 years. Maybe he's scoring more goals, which is why people just want him to win this Ballon d'Or, but I think he deserved it before, like five years ago.

Eden Hazard continued:

"He's our captain now and he's also, like, a really good guy, you know? He's not talking that much on the pitch, doing what he wants. He's our leader. So we just pushed him to go for the Ballon d'Or."

Eden Hazard determined to prove his worth at Real Madrid

Eden Hazard will hope to turn around his fortunes next season.

Despite his struggles, it doesn't look like Eden Hazard is ready to call time on his Real Madrid career any time soon. He wants to stay put and prove his worth at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The former Chelsea playmaker said of his future plans amid MLS links:

"I don't think about that that much. Now, I'm just focused on this season. I still have a contract for two more years. And then we'll see in two years. I'll be 33, so let's see what can happen. I want to show people that I can play for this club. That's it. That's my only reason."

