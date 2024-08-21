"I was sick of this guy" - Chelsea star jokes about reuniting with Joao Felix as Portuguese star seals return

Pedro Neto joked that he was sick of Joao Felix after the Portugal teammates were reunited at Chelsea. The latter has rejoined the Blues from Atletico Madrid in a deal worth a reported £44.5 million.

Joao Felix was at the club's Cobham training ground, where he met up with several familiar faces, including Neto. He similarly arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Portuguese compatriots will be club teammates, and Neto laughed and joked when meeting with the former Barcelona loanee. He alluded to the pair recently seeing one another before the new season (via the club's media):

"This guy. I don't like to see this guy anymore. I was sick of this guy. I can only be with him two weeks."

Neto honestly assessed Felix's transfer and linking up with him at Chelsea. He waxed lyrical about the 2019 Kopa Trophy winner:

"No it's really good, really good to see this guy. What a player and what a guy as well."

Joao Felix, 24, signed a seven-year deal with the west Londoners after spending the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan. He becomes the club's 10th signing of the summer as they continue their squad overhaul under new manager Enzo Maresca.

Maresca commented on Felix's signing and how he'll look to fit him and Neto into his team. He said (via Pys on X):

"Well Neto can pay right wing and left wing, Felix can play many positions and we have many games."

Felix was deemed surplus to requirements at Atletico after falling out of favor under Diego Simeone. He made 131 appearances at the Wanda Metropolitano, scoring 34 goals and providing 18 assists.

"No better place" - Joao Felix talks up his Chelsea move by explaining why it was vital

Joao Felix wanted a permanent move.

Joao Felix spoke candidly about returning to Stamford Bridge and why he needed to find a permanent home. He touched on spending last season on loan at Barca (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"Chelsea is a chance for me to find a home. After two loans, Chelsea and Barca, I needed to stay permanently in one place. There is no better place for me to be than Chelsea. I see a perfect place to shine."

Felix's short loan spell with the Blues was wholly unconvincing as he managed four goals in 20 games across competitions. He'll be eager to fulfill his potential, having struggled since joining Atleti from Benfica in 2019. He headed to the Wanda Metropolitano in a £113 million, making him the fifth most expensive transfer in history.

