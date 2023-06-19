"I have signed for the best club in the world" - Real Madrid man makes bullish claim ahead of Santiago Bernabeu stint

Real Madrid's new signing Joselu has expressed his delight at signing for 'the best club in the world'.

Joselu has joined Los Blancos on loan from Espanyol until June 2024, per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. His loan deal includes a buy-option worth €1.5 million which isn't mandatory.

The 33-year-old was part of the Spanish national team that celebrated winning the UEFA Nations League. During La Roja's celebrations back in their home country he spoke about his move to Real Madrid (via Madrid Xtra):

“I have signed for the best club in the world. Hala Madrid!”

Joselu enjoyed a superb past season at the Estadi Cornellà-El Prat, scoring 17 goals in 38 games across competitions. He finished third in the La Liga top scorers chart with 16 goals, three shy of Madrid icon Karim Benzema who he will be hoping to replace.

The Frenchman has left Carlo Ancelotti's side and joined Saudi giants Al Ittihad, leaving Madrid in dire need of a goalscorer. It was just seven years ago that Joselu was playing for EFL Championship outfit Stoke City. He is now going to be playing for a team he regards as the greatest in the world.

However, Los Blancos may not stop there with regards to bolstering their attack this summer. They are in the race to sign PSG striker Kylian Mbappe. He has told the Ligue 1 champions he won't be extending his contract which expires next year.

Jude Bellingham still finds his move to Real Madrid surreal

Bellingham has become a new Madrid player.

Jude Bellingham has become Real Madrid's second-most-expensive signing in history. The English teenager has joined Ancelotti's side from Borussia Dortmund for €103 million.

He was unveiled as a new Madrid player this past week and spoke well about his move to the Bernabeu. The 19-year-old has also responded to a video released by the club's official Twitter account covering his unveiling. He tweeted:

"Still surreal. Hala Madrid y nada más!"

Bellingham was one of Europe's most sought-after midfielders this past summer. He was in excellent form for Dortmund, scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists in 42 games across competitions.

The former Birmingham City academy graduate was unable to help BvB win the Bundesliga title but played a massive role in their challenge. He was awarded the Bundesliga Player of the Year award for his incredible campaign.

He is set to follow in the footsteps of Real Madrid icon Zinedine Zidane after being handed the No. 5 shirt. He is evidently excited about getting started with Los Merengues.

Poll : 0 votes