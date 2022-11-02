"I am similar to Messi" - Arsenal star compares himself to PSG legend and praises the work ethic of Cristiano Ronaldo

Arsenal playmaker Fabio Vieira has compared his playing style to that of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi. He went on to name the Argentine legend as one of the two footballers who have had the biggest influence on his game, along with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Vieira, 22, joined the Gunners in a €35 million move from FC Porto in the summer transfer window earlier this year. While in conversation with Arsenal's official website, the Portuguese was asked to name the two players who have had the biggest influence on his career.

In reply, Vieira named the two superstars of modern football:

"The two biggest influences for me are Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi."

He believes there are similarities in his approach to the game and the latter's style of play, saying:

"Messi is more to do with my style of play. I am similar to Messi and I appreciate the way that he plays."

The attacking midfielder stressed that he isn't naming Ronaldo just because the two are compatriots. Instead, Vieira lauded the Manchester United veteran's work ethic and ability to perform outside his comfort zone.

"Ronaldo, not because he is Portuguese, but he is really someone who really inspires others with his work ethic, how he had to leave his family and his comfort zone to sign for Sporting, and for him to build the career that he has built inspires everyone," he added.

The Arsenal star went on to add:

"I have met Ronaldo. I met him with the national team as we would both be at the gym, and again recently in our game at Manchester United. He would always provide support and give advice to young players."

How PSG's Lionel Messi and Arsenal's Fabio Vieira have performed for the respective clubs this season

Lionel Messi has been on point for PSG this season, leading their charge on both the domestic and European fronts. In all, he has made 17 appearances for the French giants this season, scoring 12 and assisting 13 goals.

Notably, in all of last season, which was his first in Paris, La Pulga managed only 11 goals and 15 assists. He is well on track to eclipse both of those numbers this time around.

Fabio Vieira, on the other hand, has made 12 appearances for Arsenal since joining them this summer and has scored two and assisted one goal.

Vieira is slowly showing settling into the club but is yet to become a regular starter for Mikel Arteta's side.

