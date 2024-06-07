"I simply want to be remembered as the 34-year-old Toni Kroos" - Real Madrid icon explains his retirement decision

Real Madrid icon Toni Kroos has provided an explanation as to why he decided to call time on his football career. The German midfielder explained that he wants to be remembered as a player who retired on the back of his best season with the Spanish giants.

Several years of high quality football from Toni Kroos is finally coming to an end. The midfielder recently announced his decision to bid farewell to the sport at the age of 34 via a statement that was posted on his Instagram page.

Expand Tweet

Trending

"After 10 years, at the end of the season this chapter comes to an end. I will never forget that insolent successful time! I would particularly like to thank everyone that welcomed me with an open heart and trusted me," part of the statement read.

The decision has received a lot of reactions from football lovers, with many holding the opinion that he still has what it takes to continue for a few more years. Amid the development, the Real Madrid icon has come out to explain his reason for parting with the sport.

"Why did I retire? Because I simply want to be remembered as the 34-year-old Toni Kroos, who played his best season for Real Madrid. I did that. I see it as a compliment that many people think it’s too early," he told Kicker (via Madridxtra on Twitter).

Expand Tweet

That said, it is worth noting that football fans can still catch a glimpse of Toni Kroos one more time before it all finally ends this summer. The 34-year-old will represent Germany in the forthcoming European Championship after returning to the national team for the first time since the 2020 Euros.

After the tournament his football career will be officially over as the player indicated at a point in his announcement. It'd be fulfilling to see him bow out in style this summer.

Toni Kroos' iconic numbers and achievements with Real Madrid

The midfielder joined Real Madrid from Bayern Munich in a deal reportedly worth €25 million on July 17, 2014. At the Santiago Bernabeu, he went on to form a devastating trident alongside Luka Modric and Casemiro (the Brazilian later left).

During his decade-long spell at the club, Kroos played a staggering 465 games across all competitions, recording 28 goals and 99 assists to his name. He also claimed many honors, including five Champions League trophies, four La Liga titles, one Spanish Cup among others.

In his final season at the club, the 34-year-old managed to lead Los Blancos to claim the Champions League and La Liga, ensuring that he can bow out of club football in style. It remains to be seen if he'll one last dance at the Euros this summer.