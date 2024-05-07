“I sing it now and again myself” - Jamie Carragher admits he is in love with Arsenal chant for in-form Gunners star

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has admitted that he loves Arsenal fans' chant for in-form Kai Havertz. The Germany international has been in red-hot form for the Gunners of late and has become a fan favorite at the Emirates.

Havertz endured a rather slow start to his time at Arsenal following his reported £65 million move from Chelsea last summer. The versatile attacker got taunted by rivals 'ho sang '£60million down the drain' mocking the Gunners' decision to spend big money on him.

With the 24-year-old finally showcasing his true potential in the second half of the season, Arsenal fans have created their own chant for the German. Jamie Carragher has admitted that he has become a fan of the chant '£60million down the drain, Kai Havertz scores again.'

Carragher has admitted that he is still unsure regarding the best role for Havertz but insists that he has been a sensation for Mikel Arteta's side. The former England defender said, as quoted by Football.London:

"I think Arsenal right now defensively are as good as anyone in Europe and the world right now. They have definitely improved in 2024 compared to the first half of the campaign. One of the reasons that has helped this is the role of Kai Havertz. He has been mocked a little at the start of the season. You are not quite sure where he fits in. To be honest, I have never been quite sure where his best position is."

Carragher added:

"He is a centre-forward and he is helping Arsenal do what they are doing right now which is being so strong defensively and that’s what is giving them a great chance to win the Premier League. They have a great song for him, haven’t they Arsenal fans? Love it. It’s a catchy tune. I sing it now and again myself. He is having a real impact on the team and I don’t think anyone envisaged that at the start of the season."

Kai Havertz has contributed with 13 goals and six assists in 49 appearances for the Gunners this season. His form has significantly improved since February having scored eight goals and produced five assists in that timeframe.

Kai Havertz offers a bold response on whether he would want any Chelsea player at Arsenal

Kai Havertz has offered a bold response when asked whether he would take any of his former Chelsea teammates at Arsenal. The 24-year-old has been exceptional for the Gunners following his reported £65 million switch from Chelsea last summer.

When asked whether he would want any of his former Chelsea teammates at the Emirates, he said:

"I don’t even know, I think we have everyone here. I’m happy with the squad. He’s unbelievable and shows it every week. I think he’s 21 or 22, and I’ve never seen a player like this. ‘England are very lucky. He’s hungry every day, and if you see him in training, he’s special."

Havertz has been inspirational for Arsenal of late as Mikel Arteta's side continue to push for the title. However, they will have to hope for a slip by Manchester City if they have to win their first title in 20 years.