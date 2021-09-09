"I haven't slept for ten days" - Antoine Griezmann opens up about Atletico Madrid return at unveiling

It has been a good few days for Antoine Griezmann. The France international completed a deadline day loan return move to Atletico Madrid from Barcelona. Griezmann was recently unveiled as an Atletico player for the second time in his career. This is what he told the press:

"I think there has been a very nice relationship between the fans and myself. I want to find it again. I will give everything as has always been my style of play on the pitch, I will give everything for the fans who are both in the stands and watching on TV. Hopefully, we can live through magical evenings together once again, that is my main goal, I am here to give everything."

Griezmann developed as a player under Diego Simeone, the head coach of Atletico Madrid. The French forward became one of the best attacking players during his last stint with Atletico Madrid. Griezmann reflected on those good moments with the coach and the team.

"It is thanks to him, he has greatly influenced my career, I lived my best moments at this club, both on a professional level and in my private life. He has always been a huge support for me and my family. It's a great honour for me to play for him."

Griezmann left Barcelona for Atletico Madrid in 2019

Antoine Griezmann leaves Barcelona and joins Atletico Madrid on loan with OBLIGATION to buy. Official announcement finally arrived. 🔴🤝 #FCB #Griezmann — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

The French forward joined Barcelona in 2019 for €120 million. The move failed to pay dividends as Griezmann made 102 appearances for the Catalans, scoring 35 goals.

His move to Camp Nou had made him rather unpopular at the Wanda Metropolitano. Hence, the player was a little uncomfortable and nervous about returning to Atletico. His reception at the stadium during the unveiling put all those thoughts to rest.

"I'm very happy, I have a smile from ear to ear. I haven't slept for ten days because I've been waiting for this moment. I'm enjoying it and taking advantage of it with my family."

Barcelona let Griezmann leave on a loan deal to lower their wages. Atletico will have to make the transfer permanent next summer for €40m.

Also Read

While Griezmann is no longer the same player he was when he left Atletico, Simeone does have the ability to bring the best out of him. The Argentine coach has done a fantastic job with older players like Luis Suarez, Diego Costa, Diego Godin and Felipe Luis in the past. There is no reason he cannot do the same with Griezmann.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava