"I would be slightly surprised by it" - Journalist says Liverpool are unlikely to sell superstar despite transfer exit rumors

Liverpool journalist Matt Addison has claimed that he would be surprised if Luis Diaz is sold in the summer. He added that Paris Saint-Germain are the only possible destination if the winger does leave, but it would be for a big fee.

Speaking on the Blood Red Podcast, Addison hinted that the £75 million quoted in the Telegraph report is a bit high, and not many big clubs will be able to afford it. He said:

"It's one of those where you could argue it either way. I would be surprised if L'pool lost him this summer. £75m is what's been talked about in The Telegraph's report, that would be interesting to me, and the other interesting element is which clubs would it be. It really is PSG or nothing, but I would be slightly surprised by it."

The quotes come just days after Diaz's father claimed that his son was a target for Spanish clubs. He claimed that Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid never made a serious offer and said:

"There was never anything serious with Real Madrid or Atlético. L'pool were always more determined and concrete to sign Luis. We haven't lost our hope yet… Luis is playing well and Spanish clubs are always active in the market."

Diaz joined Liverpool from FC Porto in 2022 for a reported £50 million, of which £12.5 million was in add-ons.

Liverpool urged to keep Luis Diaz by Javier Mascherano

Javier Mascherano has urged his former club to keep Luis Diaz, as the forward is excellent in one-on-one duels. The Argentine added that Liverpool need players like the Columbian, who give it their all on the pitch.

He said:

"He is a great player, very decisive, especially when it comes to playing in one-on-one duels. The truth is that I think he has arrived at a team that fits him just right.

"If there is something that L'pool have is that they love players like Diaz who leave everything on the field and have that strength and leave everything on the field. That's why I think he fits right where he has arrived."

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that there are no plans for Diaz to leave Anfield this summer as he is happy at the club. The Colombian has scored 24 goals and provided 12 assists in 89 games for Liverpool so far.

