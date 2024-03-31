"I would be slightly worried now" - Journalist provides behind-the-scenes update as Liverpool hunt for Jurgen Klopp replacement

Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Liverpool could be in trouble in the search for their new manager. With Xabi Alonso announcing his desire to stay at Bayer Leverkusen beyond this season, the Reds have lost out on their primary target.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones said:

“Alonso’s stance changes everything about how we view life after Klopp.

“He felt like the safest choice for the club, he offered a bit of everything in terms of quality, potential, identity and passion.

“I would be slightly worried now as a Liverpool fan because he was the best option in front of them."

Currently, the Merseysiders' reported backup options include Brighton and Hove Albion's Roberto de Zerbi and Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim. Jones added on to the report, claiming that the Seagulls manager could emerge as their primary target.

He added:

“We have said before that Liverpool have always had backup plans in the background and that the two main ones were Amorim and De Zerbi.

“This is the first time I have truly begun to wonder if De Zerbi starts to gain momentum as a proper contender though.

“There are a couple of complicated matters to get over before Amorim would agree and if that does not come together then Brighton are suddenly in a very real fight to hold onto a man that Liverpool have already explored inside-out.

“And Bayern like him too. Beyond those two we’re probably looking at Nagelsmann, who I think would fancy it in principle but has a massive job with Germany to focus on.”

With quality in every position, the Reds will be an attractive destination for every manager. However, with openings available at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, they will have to work quick to secure their next manager.

Liverpool set to be out of race for Julian Nagelsmann

Nagelsmann is likely to not take over at Anfield.

Liverpool are reportedly unlikely to land Julian Nagelsmann as their next manager. According to The Telegraph, the Reds are out of consideration as a landing spot for the current Germany national team manager, whose contract expires in the summer.

Jurgen Klopp shocked the footballing world back in January when he announced his decision to leave the club at the end of the season. The Merseysiders were keen on hiring Xabi Alonso as his replacement but the Spaniard is set to remain at Bayer Leverkusen.

Nagelsmann burst onto the scene in the Bundesliga with TSG Hoffenheim as a young manager, leading the side aged just 28 in 2015. He eventually took up the Bayern Munich job in 2021, winning the league in his first season before being sacked next campaign.