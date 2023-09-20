"I slipped off the bed and stretched my leg" - Micah Richards hilariously reveals he once injured himself while having s*x

Football pundit Micah Richards recently revealed that the strangest injury he ever got was while he was having s*x.

Micah Richards has worked as a studio analyst for Sky Sports, BBC Sport, and CBS Sports since retiring from professional football in 2019. He is also part of the The Rest is Football podcast alongside presenters Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer.

During a Q&A segment in a recent episode, the trio were asked (via The Sun):

"What was the strangest injury you or a team-mate picked up during your careers?"

A flustered Richards answered first:

"I have but it's quite sexual... It's not really appropriate for this podcast."

This left both Shearer and Lineker in stitches, with the latter encouraging him to continue:

"It's okay, it's mostly adults listening... What do you mean? No, you can't leave it at that."

Richards replied:

"Basically, I was having 'fun', let's put it like that and as I was having fun, I slipped off the bed and I'd stretched my leg and did my hamstring! The thing is though I was totally fine in training [the day before] so when I go back to training [the next day] the physio asked me 'what have you done?'"

He added:

"I just said 'I've just got some pain in my back, I felt it in the game but I didn't really wanna say nothing and it was all because of that moment. They didn't know the truth until now to be honest."

The full clip can be viewed below:

Expand Tweet

How good was Micah Richards for Manchester City?

Newer football fans know Micah Richards as a well-natured, hilarious pundit. However, not many are aware that the 35-year-old plied his trade for Manchester City for a decade. Let's take a look at his career to see the impact he had in the Premier League.

Micah Richards started his youth career as a striker before switching to right-back. He played for Leeds United and Oldham Athletic before joining Manchester City's youth and reserve teams. He went on to make his senior debut for the club against Arsenal in October 2005.

Despite showing a lot of promise early in his City tenure, his time at the club was marred by numerous injuries that impacted his true potential. The England international made 245 appearances across all competitions and won two trophies - a Premier League and an FA Cup - at the club before joining Aston Villa in 2015.

Micah Richards had a decent debut with the Villains in the 2015-16 season, despite being relegated from the Premier League. However, injuries affected the rest of his four-year tenure at the club, limiting him to just three appearances. He retired in the summer of 2019 after being released by Villa at the age of just 31.